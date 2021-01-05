Entertainment News
Entertainment News

Cardi B Sounds Off On People Criticizing Her Parenting Over Turning Off ‘WAP’ Around Her Daughter

Cardi B is sick of people trying to come for her parenting skills when it comes to protecting hr daughter Kulture.

After a video surfaced of the Grammy award winner immediately turning down “WAP” when Kulture walked in the room, critics called her a “hypocrite” for the content of her songs not lining up with her parenting. Cardi was not only quick to point out she’s an adult who makes music for adults, it’s also not her job to be a parent for everyone’s daughter, just hers.

“Ya needs to stop with this already !” she tweeted on Monday (Janaury 4). “I’m not jojosiwa ! I don’t make music for kids I make music for adults.Parents are responsible on what their children listen too or see.I I’m a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be.”

She followed up, “There’s moms who are strippers.Pop p*ssy ,twerk all night for entertainment does that mean they do it around their kids ? No! Stop makin this a debate.Its pretty much common sense.”

The multi-platinum single has caused a stir since its release last August, aggravating everyone from conservatives to hip-hop legends who once rapped with the kind of sexual directness in their youth.

In true “protest” fashion, the song made it all the way to the White House in November after Joe Biden was declared the presumtive winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. Individuals parked outside of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and chanted the song to their heart’s content.

