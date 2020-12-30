Entertainment News
Cardi B Calls Out Kids Show ‘Peppa Pig’ For Inspiring Kulture’s Puddle Stomping

Because UGG's are not cheap.

Cardi B

Cardi B is learning that parenthood is something that you can’t really prepare for. One cartoon is making a serious dent in her daughter’s shoe budget.

As spotted on Page Six the Bronx Bombshell recently expressed her frustration with one her baby’s favorite shows. According to the “Be Careful” rapper Kulture loves Peppa Pig and displays big British pre-school energy anytime it rains. Unfortunately the vibes are not conducive to keeping your footwear crispy thus the world got another memorable Bardi rant.

On Monday, December 28 she took Twitter to vent. My baby been watching peppa pig and now Everytime she sees a wetpuddle she wants to stomp on top of it That shit gets me so tight ! F**kin up her uggs……Deum you peppa pig …COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS!” she wrote. Naturally the twee went viral causing her fans to go ham, no pun intended, with the memes.

One fan got super creative and made a video of the cartoon with the two-year old’s face for a “Kulture Pig” clip. It eventually landed on Belcalis radar to which she commented “Soooo bute lols”.

Earlier this week she was award a win in her legal battle with former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael.

Cardi B Calls Out Kids Show 'Peppa Pig' For Inspiring Kulture's Puddle Stomping

