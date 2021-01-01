Music
HomeMusicLocal Music

Dante Higgins Returns With ‘God Told Me To Drop This’ [NEW MUSIC]

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Dante Higgins God Told Me To Drop This Cover

Source: Dope Geometry / GOD LVL

Dante Higgins didn’t mince words when explaining the importance of God Told Me To Drop This. During a Clubhouse early preview for the album, the Third Ward representative detailed how much change in his personal life and life in general, parlayed into his latest creation. He teamed up with GOD LVL, the production duo of Charity Vaughn and Mark Byrd. In the same vein of Dr. Dre chasing the sound of a film score for The Chronic and Pimp C seeking the same for Ridin’ Dirty, the duo gift Hig and the Hig Headz a soundscape to let loose on a number of topics.

Relationships, acknowledging comfort over stretching for something exotic (“Frenchys”), fatherhood, migrating to embrace change and your dreams and more all play a pivotal role in God Told Me To Drop This. Listening to the inner voice and acting upon it is Hig’s main mantra throughout, even as the world around him evolves and devolves from how he grew up in Southlawn.

RELATED: Dante Higgins Takes It Back On “1996” [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Dante Higgins – “Chop-Chop” [NEW MUSIC]

Stream God Told Me to Drop This from Higgins below.

dante higgins , god lvl

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Birkenstocks Karen Who Falsely Accused A Black Teen…
 1 day ago
01.01.21
8 items
Game-Changing Rapper MF DOOM Has Passed Away
 1 day ago
01.01.21
Azriel Clary Says Black Community Victim-Shamed Her After…
 1 day ago
01.01.21
Best of 2020: Here Are The Top 5…
 2 days ago
12.31.20
Cardi B Calls Out Kids Show ‘Peppa Pig’…
 2 days ago
12.31.20
Dr. Drew Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Originally…
 2 days ago
12.31.20
Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021
DJ Mustard Details Testing Positive For COVID-19: ‘Send…
 2 days ago
12.30.20
Best of 2020: Here Are The Top Hair…
 2 days ago
12.31.20
Disney Pixar’s ‘Soul’ Came When The World Needed…
 2 days ago
12.30.20
Report: Dancer & “Breakin” Star Adolfo “Shabba-Doo” Quiñones…
 2 days ago
12.30.20
J. Cole Posts Cryptic Instagram Post, Still Hinting…
 2 days ago
12.30.20
Diddy Opening Up Wallet To Help Miami Residents…
 2 days ago
12.30.20
She Gets It From Her Mama: Kenya Moore…
 2 days ago
12.30.20
15 items
High School Principal Joe Clark, Immortalized In ‘Lean…
 2 days ago
12.30.20
Karrueche Tran Launches An Athleisure Collection With PrettyLittleThing
 2 days ago
12.30.20
Tyrese Gibson, Wife Samantha Announce Split [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
12.30.20
Photos
Close