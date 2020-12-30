Entertainment News
DJ Mustard Details Testing Positive For COVID-19: ‘Send A Prayer Up For Ya Boy’

The Box Houston Featured Video
Louis Vuitton : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

DJ Mustard took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday (December 30) to disclose his COVID-19 diagnosis.

“Tested positive for covid,” he wrote. “send a prayer up for ya boy…”

Mustard joins a lengthy list of celebrities who have either had or battled the virus. Recently, Jeremih and Ashanti revealed positive tests with Jeremih suffering a near-death experience from the virus. Ashanti’s positive test prompted the postponement of her Verzuz celebration with Keyshia Cole.

DJ Mustard

