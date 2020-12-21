Entertainment News
Serial Swindler Sean Kingston Charged With Grand Theft, Flaunts Expensive Jewelry On Instagram In Response

We lost count, but this is the umpteeth complaint launched against the rapper for an unpaid jewelry tab. When will they learn?

Sean Kingston at Chateau Nightclub and Rooftop

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Sean Kingston is in deep trouble, once again, for not paying his jewelry tab.  Now the songwriter is in legal trouble that could potentially land him in jail. 

Bossip reports an arrest warrant was issued after he was officially charged with grand theft on Friday (Dec. 18).  Court documents reveal that jewelry was delivered to Kingston’s home, but he never bothered to pay the goods when the bill arrived.  

Cops aren’t actively looking for the “Suicidal” singer, but if he gets pulled over he could end up in behind a cop car.  Bail has been set at $45,000 and, if convicted, he could face three years behind bars.  

In response to the charges, Kingston posted videos on his Instagram Stories showing off an iced-out watch, a Lambo SUV, and Maybach parked in a driveway while wearing a red Supreme ski mask.  He also announced new music was on the way if you care.  

This isn’t the first time he’s caught up in legal trouble. In 2017 he was sued for an unpaid Rolex and was ordered by a judge in 2018 to pay $300K to another jeweler for the same issue. There are other instances of him doing this to multiple jewelers, but they clearly don’t read HipHopWired to see all the struggle we report.     

