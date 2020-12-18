Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Did Lil Wayne Actually Sell The Young Money Catalog To Universal Music Group

With big deals come big tea.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

There are more layers to Lil Wayne’s recent business moves than we all thought. It has been seemingly confirmed that he sold the rights to his Young Money imprint.

Last week, it was reported the Trump supporter had sold his master recordings for a whopping $100 million dollars. There were several layers to unpack with regards to this monumental sale when you consider that it was announced that he plead guilty to federal weapons charges. As spotted on Music Business Worldwide the New Orleans native actually sold the Young Money Entertainment catalog to his parent company Universal Music Group. His former manager Ronald E. Sweeney is claiming he was cut out of his rightful earnings which add up to about to $20 million dollars.

Sweeney’s lawsuit alleges that the “Leather So Soft” rapper legally granted the conglomerate rightful ownership to the all the albums released under his imprint. This includes some very key releases from Drake (including Scorpion, Views, Nothing Was The Same and If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late) and Nicki Minaj (including Pink Friday, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, The Pinkprint). Additionally some of Weezy’s later projects (Tha Carter IV, Rebirth, I Am Not A Human Being) also went under the hammer. According to the court filings the transaction will not effect Drake’s latest material (i.e. “Toosie Slide”) as he signed a new deal back in 2018 with Universal Music Group and Republic Records via his own October’s Very Own brand.

You can read Sweeney’s lawsuit, which claims he was the one to advise Wayne to sue Cash Money Records, here.

Photo:

Did Lil Wayne Actually Sell The Young Money Catalog To Universal Music Group  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lil wayne

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
Lil Baby Caught Up In Another Alleged Cheating…
 9 hours ago
12.18.20
Did Lil Wayne Actually Sell The Young Money…
 10 hours ago
12.18.20
Louisville Old School Hip Hop Festival
Sexual Assault Charges Against Mystikal Dropped
 13 hours ago
12.18.20
Clubhouse Killer?: Twitter Is Now Testing Its Latest…
 14 hours ago
12.18.20
Hennessy Lines Creative
Hennessy To Celebrate Cultural Force Of The NBA…
 14 hours ago
12.18.20
DJ Khaled Launching Own CBD Brand
 17 hours ago
12.18.20
Dionne Warwick Wants Teyana Taylor To Play Her…
 18 hours ago
12.18.20
The 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell Event - Arrivals
Vanessa Bryant Accuses Mother Of Attempted To Extort…
 1 day ago
12.17.20
11 items
Rona Where?: These Rappers Continue To Party &…
 1 day ago
12.18.20
Keshia Knight-Pulliam Engaged To Brad James! [PHOTO]
 1 day ago
12.17.20
Coming 2 America Production Stills
See The First Look At Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming…
 2 days ago
12.17.20
Cardi B’s New Show On Facebook Messenger “Cardi…
 2 days ago
12.17.20
‘Say Yes To The Dress’ Bride Is On…
 2 days ago
12.17.20
Fetty Wap Explains Why He “Fell Off” To…
 2 days ago
12.17.20
8 items
K. Michelle Appears On IG Live But Twitter…
 2 days ago
12.17.20
8 items
With The Help Of Lil Baby, Atlanta Restaurateurs…
 2 days ago
12.17.20
Photos
Close