Jack Harlow Shares His Favorites From ‘That’s What They All Say,’ Talks Success & More! [VIDEO]

After years of making noise below the surface, Jack Harlow exploded in 2020 with his hit single “What’s Poppin” and among other things – a Grammy nod, inadvertently showing the world he’s a strip club aficionado by telling us about Lou Williams and Lemon Pepper Lou and dropping a debut album in That’s What They All Say.

With all that success comes plenty of stories and Jack details all of it with G-Man & J-Que as the trio break down groupie tales, what two songs from That’s What They All Say are Jack’s absolute favorites, how he checked off a goal of becoming a millionaire while he was young, adjusting to fame and more.

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

New Music Friday: Kid Cudi Returns With 'Man On The Moon III,' Benny The Butcher, Jack Harlow & More

