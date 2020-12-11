New Music Friday: Kid Cudi Returns With ‘Man On The Moon III,’ Benny The Butcher, Jack Harlow & More [STREAM]

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

With December in full swing, hip-hop isn’t slowing down with new releases from favorites, whether they be Houston hitters, legends of the culture, newcomers dropping their debut discs or expanding on their great years. Kid Cudi is giving fans an early Christmas with Man On The Moon III: The Chosen, Jack Harlow drops off his major-label debut album That’s What They All Say, Mulatto firmly puts her foot down as one of the South, if not all of hip-hop’s next big things with the deluxe edition of her Queen Of Da Souf, TisaKorean pops up with his full-length tape, Wasteland and more.

Check out all the new releases below.

NEW ALBUMS

Kid Cudi, Man On The Moon III: The Chosen

Cudder back. Eleven years after his 2009 debut and the 2010 sequel, Kid Cudi drops the third edition of his Man On The Moon series with guest appearances from Pop Smoke, Skepta, Trippie Redd along with production from Dot Da Genius, Mike Dean and more.

Jack Harlow, That’s What They All Say

The Lousiville native went from being a hyped rookie to a major name with the release of “What’s Poppin” and its subsequent remix with Lil Wayne and DaBaby. Now with the release of That’s What They All Say, Harlow is going for broke with features from Adam Levine, Chris Brown, Big Sean for “Way Out”, Lil Baby and an all Lousiville affair with “Luv Is Dro” featuring Bryson Tiller and the late Static Major.

Mulatto, Queen Of Da Souf (Deluxe Edition)

Free wigs or not, Mulatto snatched plenty in 2020 with her features and everything involved from her “Muwop” collaboration with Gucci Mane, “B*tch From Da Souf” and more. Now the deluxe edition of Queen Of Da Souf arrives with five new songs including “Sex Lies” featuring Lil Baby.

Ye Ali, Private Suite 3

Everybody needs an R&B vibe for their night and after a small hiatus, Ye Ali delivers the third edition for his Private Suite collection with features from Lyfe Harris, JAHKOY and more.

TisaKorean, Wasteland.

Going viral for TiksaKorean is nothing new. Following records such as “The Mop,” the young rapper has spaced it out to a 15-track project titled Wasteland keeping it mostly to him knocking out quick, off the cuff records such as “Baby Steps” and “Take A Shot.”

GT GARZA, The Illest 2

The Machine is back. GT Garza returns with The Illest 2, the sequel to what he calls one of his favorite mixtapes in the original Illest released in 2017. Paul Wall, Killa Kyleon and more contribute to Garza’s latest and you know he doesn’t slack with the bars.

BIA, For Certain EP

After making her name known with “Best On Earth” with Russ, BIA gives the world something special with her quickstrike EP with 8 tracks featuring Lil Durk, 42 Dugg and more.

NEW SINGLES

Benny The Butcher, “3:30 In Houston”

Benny wasn’t going to keep quiet about his shooting in the city last month. The Griselda rapper uses his timestamp track to boast about getting shot versus giving up his hard-earned jewelry, taking business meetings with Jay-Z and how he’s stockpiling millions.

