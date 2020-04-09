CLOSE
Bia Shares What Quarantine Has Taught Her, Vision Board Goals, Her First Day Out Plan [EXCLUSIVE]

You gotta make things the Best On Earth wherever you go. Young Jas catches up with Bia inside the Houston BMW Studios and we learned a few things, namely why Bia is looking forward to hitting the strip club as SOON as we’re all off quarantine, what she’s got planned in regards to new music, what life on quarantine has taught her and more.

Press play below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube so you don’t miss any of our interviews. Plus, check out Jas’ interview with Mahalia!

