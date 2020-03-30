While baby daddy Drake may refer to his baby mama Sophie Brussaux, mother of Adonis Graham, as a “ fluke ,” we’d like to give sis credit for being so much more as you can see she in some of the photos below, she is a very talented painter.

On second thought, Sophie Brussaux was a porn star back in her day under the alias Rosee Divine, so we’ll tread lightly on the previous statement. Brussaux past comes to no surprise as Drake admittedly fancied a few porn stars, strippers and the like and hasn’t ever been shy about it. *References ‘Lord Knows’ lyrics here*

Anyways, Sophie’s artwork has been featured around the world in places like London, Milan, and New York. Rapper Busta Rhymes even took a liking to her work years before she gave birth to Drake’s son Adonis, as you can see in the photo gallery below.

Her website goes on to say, Sophie is also the founder and artistic director of ArtsHelp, a not-for-profit organization that provides a publishing platform for artists of all arts globally, who are making a difference through their craft. It’s the largest creative community – 2.5 million to this date.

Check out photos of Drake’s baby mama Sophie Brussaux below.

Adonis Mahbed Graham was born on October 11, 2017.

See photos of Sophie Brussaux and Drake’s son Adonis here!

Photos of Sophie Brussaux, Drake’s Baby Mama was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com