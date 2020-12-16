Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Game Says He’s Up For A VERZUZ Battle With 50 Cent

In a socially-distanced interview with the LA Leakers, the Compton rapper says that the former foes have buried the hatchet.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
50 Cent and The Game Press Conference

Source: KMazur / Getty

It has been over a year since The Game recorded his (excellent) final studio album in Born 2 Rap and has kept his promise thus far of being done with releasing music. However, the Compton rapper says he’s down to do a VERZUZ battle with his former label chief and one-time foe 50 Cent, proving the pair really did settle their differences.

The Game sat down with the LA Leakers for their Power 105 show and engaged in a socially-distanced video chat that comes after the release of the Lil Wayne-assisted “A.I. With The Braids” track. During the 11-minute chat, Game talks about making peace with 50 Cent and that no other artist in Hip-Hop would make sense for him at the moment in a VERZUZ showdown.

“You can’t really talk about Fif and hip-hop without somebody bringing up Game, and you definitely can’t say Game without somebody saying, ‘But, oh, 50 wrote all your hits. You ain’t shit without 50,” Game said. “It’s a Game and Fif, and Fif and Game thing. And so, as far as the Verzuz is concerned, that is the only person I would even entertain doing a Verzuz with, because it just makes the most sense and nobody else can really go with me.”

In an environment like VERZUZ, 50 Cent would be an entertaining addition to the celebratory performance platform considering the air of bad blood that existed between him and Game. After dropping his double-platinum debut The Documentary with Fif’s G-Unit Records imprint by way of Interscope, Game left the crew and it ignited a feud between the West Coast vet and several members of the Unit.

Check out The Game’s LA Leakers interview in full below.

Photo: Getty

The Game Says He’s Up For A VERZUZ Battle With 50 Cent  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2019 Soul Train Awards - Show
Jeremih Details Near-Death Experience With COVID-19: ‘I Saw…
 1 hour ago
12.16.20
Dionne Warwick, Chance The Rapper & The Weeknd…
 3 hours ago
12.16.20
British Actress Naomi Ackie To Play Whitney Houston…
 5 hours ago
12.16.20
The Game Says He’s Up For A VERZUZ…
 6 hours ago
12.16.20
Tyler Perry Donates $100K Toward Legal Fees For…
 7 hours ago
12.16.20
Mike Tyson Feels Partly Responsible For Tupac Shakur’s…
 20 hours ago
12.15.20
Fab In Concert
GS9 Rapper & Bobby Shmurda Affiliate Rowdy Rebel…
 22 hours ago
12.15.20
Lamar Jackson Denies He Dropped A Deuce During…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Land Multi-Year Podcast…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Fenty Beauty To Launch Their First Ever Powder…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
15 items
Lizzo Hits Back At Critics Who Slammed Her…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These…
 2 days ago
12.14.20
Photos
Close