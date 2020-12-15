H-Town
HomeH-Town

Lakewood Church Under Fire After Reportedly Accepting $4.4M PPP Loan

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Joel Osteen

Source: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church is facing some serious backlash on social media after it was discovered the church was among large local congregations who initially reported they did not take a Paycheck Protection Program loan, only to be discovered they did.

Lakewood reportedly received a $4.4 million PPP loan as part of the CARES Act that provided loans to pay employee wages for other basic operational costs such as utilities. It was the first time federal lawmakers allowed for financial assistance to houses of worship in history.

In the summer, Lakewood officials said they had not applied for loan and the church wasn’t on the list of recipients released by the Small Business Administration. However, the SBA reopened the program later in the summer and recent data shows Lakewood’s loan was approved in mid-July.

In total, over 1,000 religious groups in Texas received hundreds of millions of dollars to retain a combined 59,000 jobs according to the Houston Chronicle.

RELATED: The Gospel According To Ye: On Sunday Service At Lakewood And What’s Next

 

Joel Osteen , Lakewood Church

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED DECEMBER 14)
Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection
53 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Fab In Concert
GS9 Rapper & Bobby Shmurda Affiliate Rowdy Rebel…
 1 hour ago
12.15.20
Fenty Beauty To Launch Their First Ever Powder…
 4 hours ago
12.15.20
Barack Obama Recites Lyrics To ‘Lose Yourself’ &…
 23 hours ago
12.14.20
E-40 & Too $hort Prepare For A Bay…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Fans Celebrate 7 Years Of “Beyoncé” With These…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
19 items
19 Powerful Pictures From The Casey Goodson Protest…
 1 day ago
12.15.20
Fendi Gifted Nicki Minaj A Bossed Up Baby…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
These 5 Black-Owned Businesses Offer The Perfect Holiday…
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: Is This A Moment Or Movement?
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Inspire U: One on One With Ralph Tresvant
 1 day ago
12.14.20
Today - Season 68
Ashanti Tests Positive For COVID-19, #Verzuz With Keyshia…
 3 days ago
12.12.20
Reginae Carter 22 Hot Girl Birthday Party
Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge,…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Salt-N-Pepa’s Pepa Files A Lawsuit Against The Doctor…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Disney+ Unveils 100+ New Projects Coming In 2021-2022,…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
10 items
Marvel Will Not Replace Chadwick Boseman In ‘Black…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Beyonce, Kamala Harris, Rihanna, And More Named The…
 4 days ago
12.11.20
Photos
Close