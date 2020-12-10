Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Only In 2020: Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie For His Support From Jail

Pill Cosby pays homage.

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Bill Cosby mugshot

Source: Splash / Splash News

Bill Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years  for sexually assaulting a woman. Nevertheless, the disgraced comedian figured he’d recognize the supporters he is thankful for, starting with rapper Boosie.

Yep, today (Dec. 10), Cosby took to Twitter to big up the Baton Rouge rapper.

“On this 10th day of December 2020…I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you. The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL,” tweet Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women. “Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much.”

Clearly, Cosby who was found guilty of drugging and raping a then Temple University staff member Andrea Constand is keeping up with the outside world since Boosie was recently shot in Texas, and more recently showed off his gunshot injuries.

Hey, Cosby could have started off with Kanye West. That would have been something, too.

That’s all we got.

Only In 2020: Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie For His Support From Jail  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

bill cosby , booise badazz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Only In 2020: Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie For…
 57 mins ago
12.10.20
K. Michelle Gets Dragged For Saying She’s Hurt…
 2 hours ago
12.10.20
Rapper Zoey Dollaz Shot Multiple Times Outside Miami…
 3 hours ago
12.10.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Valued Over $4 Million After…
 6 hours ago
12.10.20
EMPIRE Pre-Grammy Party 2020
21-Year-Old Man Arrested, Charged In Connection With Mo3…
 15 hours ago
12.10.20
Dionne Warwick Confirms She’s The One Being Shady…
 16 hours ago
12.09.20
Travis Scott Surprises crew and customers at McDonald's for the Launch of The Travis Scott Meal
Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” Makes Houston Rap History…
 18 hours ago
12.09.20
Pusha T Says Kanye & Neptunes Handling All…
 20 hours ago
12.09.20
Tyga Launches New OnlyFans Management & Marketing Company
 22 hours ago
12.09.20
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Hit With Weapons…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
Faizon Love Says Jay-Z Faked His Drug Dealer…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
Alfred Molina To Reprise Doc Oc Role In…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
Queen Latifah Tapped To Executive Produce and Star…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
Barack Obama Get Hilarious For Upcoming ‘Desus &…
 1 day ago
12.09.20
10 items
DJ Vlad Interviews Helped Get Casanova Indicted According…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
500+ People At Trey Songz Party Leads Ohio…
 2 days ago
12.08.20
Photos
Close