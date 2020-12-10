Entertainment News
Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Valued Over $4 Million After Final Appraisal

The late Crip practiced what he preached. The valuation of his estate shows what could have been the making of a major wealth build before his untimely death.

Nipsey Hussle’s family just made headway in appraising the worth of the west coast rapper’s estate, and it turns out to be worth over $4 million.

Neighborhood Nip, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was known for his smart business sense spanning as the owner of his clothing line The Marathon Clothing to his record label All Money In No Money Out Inc. Still, the appraisal revealed that the late entrepreneur’s assets did not include real estate property. 

TMZ reports:

The late rapper’s estate filed legal docs documenting the estate’s final inventory appraisal … which puts the estate value at $4,169,088.57. According to docs, obtained by TMZ, a big chunk of Nipsey’s net worth comes from his trademark portfolio, shares of companies he owned as well as personal items … like gold necklaces and Rolexes.

For example … he owned a 25% share of stock in The Marathon Clothing worth $271k and a 100% interest in All Money In No Money Out Inc. worth just over $2 million. His trademark portfolio — which includes his name, voice, signature, photograph or likeness on or in products, merchandise or goods — is worth $913,000.

Recently in October, Nipsey’s brother, Samuel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, filed a lawsuit on behalf of the estate against The Crips LLC over the rights of his trademark slogan “The Marathon Continues” for using without proper authorization. The organization claimed to use it on educational manuals to promote “community organization” and “gang prevention.”  

With the news unfolding about the fallen Crip’s estate appraisal, it’s no surprise why they sprung to action to protect his valuable trademarked catchphrase.

Nipsey Hussle’s Estate Valued Over $4 Million After Final Appraisal  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

