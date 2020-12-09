Entertainment News
Barack Obama Get Hilarious For Upcoming ‘Desus & Mero’ Interview

The brand is strong...except when it comes to playing basketball. However, the Presidential jump shot is still solid in 2020.

President Barack Obama’s recent appearance to promote his book A Promised Land on Showtime’s Desus & Mero looks nothing short of hilarious in the clip that’s currently circulating on social media. 

The video starts off showing the former POTUS walking into the room feeling overdressed in the presence of the casually outfitted Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez.  If you look closely, the pair wore special edition boots from their new Timberland collection

Jokingly, Mero teased that they were ready to take the interview to the basketball court before Obama promptly reminded them of the time they played against New Jersey Senator Cory Booker last year. 

“Let me just say that I saw some of the footage of y’all with Booker,” Obama quipped about the comedians’ terrible athleticism on the court.

“Before you say anything, that was a deepfake and fake news. Do not misrepresent us,” The Bronx natives replied in self-defense. “If you post that video on Twitter, it would be disclaimed and there would be a little note on the bottom.” 

With precision, Obama shot back, “I’m just saying, here’s the good news: Looks like y’all could play for the Knicks.” 

“Wow, right off the rim! Barry with the killer shot,” the duo, notable hardcore Knick fans, reacted in pure shock of the audacious snap. 

“They’re supposed to be the shooters, not you, bro!” Mero hollered, pointing toward Obama’s security detail. “What’s going on? You don’t even need Secret Service!”

Ouch!

The full interview with Obama airs this Sunday, December 13 at 11:05 p.m. on Showtime. Fans without cable access can watch it the next day for free on YouTube, Showtime.com and Sho.com, as well as across Showtime partner platforms.

