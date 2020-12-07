Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chicago R&B Singer Ann Marie Accused Of Shooting Boyfriend In The Head

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Ann Marie Mugshot

Source: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

Emerging R&B singer Ann Marie was reportedly arrested in Atlanta on December 1 after allegedly shooting her boyfriend in the head inside of an Atlanta hotel room.

According to CBS 46, officers responded to a shooting incident at the Intercontinental Buckhead Hotel and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The 24-year-old man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital “conscious and breathing” but required immediate medical attention. He’s currently listed in critical condition.

According to a police report, Ann Marie (real name Joann Marie) claimed the gun fell off the table, discharged and hit the man in the head. The singer repeatedly asked the officers if the man was OK, stating the two had recently come to Atlanta and were visiting from Chicago. She’s currently being held at the Fulton County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm.

The singer burst onto the scene in 2018 with her single “Secret,” featuring YK Osiris and has racked up over a million followers on Instagram. Numerous fans attempted to sleuth the incident with the singer, comparing it to the Tory Lanez/Megan Thee Stallion ordeal from this past summer.

ann marie

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ann Marie Mugshot
Chicago R&B Singer Ann Marie Accused Of Shooting…
 32 mins ago
12.07.20
Bad Bunny’s ‘El Ultimo Tour del Mundo’ Becomes…
 4 hours ago
12.07.20
Floyd Mayweather To Return To The Ring In…
 4 hours ago
12.07.20
2020 State Farm All-Star Saturday Night
Jeremih Released From Hospital After COVID-19 Battle
 7 hours ago
12.07.20
Natalie Desselle-Reid, ‘B*A*P*S,’ ‘Cinderella’ Actress, Passes Away
 8 hours ago
12.07.20
20 items
Lil Baby’s Alleged $16K Tryst With OnlyFans Star…
 10 hours ago
12.07.20
11 items
Pocket Watch: Cardi B Gets Dragged For $88K…
 13 hours ago
12.07.20
Dr. Dre’s Daughter Says She Hasn’t Spoken To…
 1 day ago
12.06.20
14 items
Chance The Rapper Sued By Former Manager, Wholesomely…
 1 day ago
12.07.20
Boosie Badazz Reveals His Gruesome Gunshot Leg Injuries
 1 day ago
12.06.20
10 items
Teyana Taylor Says She’s Retiring From Music
 2 days ago
12.05.20
20 items
DaniLeigh Posts Photo Of Her & DaBaby, DaBaby’s…
 3 days ago
12.05.20
Twitter Reacts To User’s Harmless Tweet Who Just…
 3 days ago
12.05.20
Why Artists Like Teyana Taylor Need Their Roses…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Sixers mum on draft preference as James Harden remains a trade possibility
James Harden Gifts Lil Baby With A Prada…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Ray J & Princess Love Will Try To…
 3 days ago
12.04.20
Photos
Close