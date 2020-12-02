CLOSE
Snoop Dogg Reportedly Part Of New Pro Boxing League Following Mike Tyson & Roy Jones Jr. Fight

Triller Presents Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

Source: Joe Scarnici / Getty

Snoop Dogg is taking the success of Triller’s recent Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. fight to the next level.

According to TMZ Sports, Triller co-owner Ryan Kavanaugh and Snoop are teaming up to form a new professional boxing league called The Fight Club. The highly-publicized card featuring Tyson and Jones was the first of “many, many events” according to Kavanaugh who added, “This is gonna be big. The whole idea is we want to change up the way that boxing is done.”

The idea is for future cards to hold both sanctioned and non-sanctioned bouts. Tyson vs. Jones was an 8-round exhibition whereas the other fights on the card, most notably Nate Robinson vs. Jake Paul counted against the boxer’s respective records.

The event was widely praised, most notably for Snoop’s commentary. The rapper and America’s favorite pitchman will not only provide commentary for future events, he’ll also have a hand in booking musical acts and the fights themselves.

The next fight The Fight Club is working on is being held under wraps but Kavanaugh believes it will be the burgeoning operation’s biggest so far. “I can tell you that the main fight – I can’t say it yet – but it’s gonna be something that everybody wants to see. If you thought [Tyson vs. Jones] is big, I think that this would be even larger from a worldwide-appetite perspective and something that people want to see.”

