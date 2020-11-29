Snoop Dogg Was The Real Winner Of The Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. Fight

The “playful boxing exhibition” between Mike Tyson (54) and Roy Jones Jr. (51) went down Saturday night (Nov.28), and for the most part, it did not disappoint.
When it was first announced that Tyson and Jones Jr. would get back in the ring to fight each other, it was undoubtedly the most 2020-thing ever. Immediately boxing fans and casual sports watchers could not believe this match that is clearly years too late was going down.
The match’s road was a bit shaky, with reports surfacing of Jones Jr. not being happy that the fight was moved from its original September 12 date to November 28. The one time considered best pound-for-pound boxer insisted that fight was still on regardless of any issues.
Once the big night arrived, all the action went down in an empty Staples Arena in Los Angeles, a sign of the times as the country grips with the COVID-19 pandemic. Before we got to the main event, viewers got to watch some entertaining undercards and performances from the likes of French Montana, YG, Wiz Khalifa, Saint JHN, and Snoop Dogg, who stole the night and we will get to that in a second.
The boxing event, which served as the inaugural moment for Tyson’s Legends Only boxing league, featured a double main event. Before Roy and Mike blew the dust off their boxing gear, 3x NBA slam dunk champion Nate Robinson made his professional boxing debut against problematic YouTube star, Jake Paul. Black Twitter was clearly behind Nate and was hoping for him to take care of business; instead, Robinson got put to sleep in an embarrassing showing. As expected, his performance, well lack thereof, turned him into a meme only rivaling when Manny Pacquiao was put to sleep.
They doing Nate Robinson dirty 😭#TysonJones pic.twitter.com/BexBM1E5DI
— Tyrannosaurus Flex 🦖 (@dvnior) November 29, 2020
After Twitter got all of their Nate Robinson jokes off, it was time for the fight everyone came to see. While both men are clearly mere shadows of their former selves, Tyson and Jones Jr. did look to be in good fighting shape for their respective ages. But father time caught up with them quickly as they were both gasping for air following the second and third round of their eight-round exhibition fight.
Jones Jr. did his best getting a shot in here and there, but Tyson was the aggressor for the entire fight who pounded away on Jones Jr. with some punishing body blows. The match didn’t have an official scorecard, but there were celebrity judges on hand who somehow concluded that the fight was a draw.
Huh?
We didn’t have a winner in the ring, but we did have one for the entire night, and it was Snoop Dogg who’s boxing analysis made the match even better.
Snoop Dogg Calling The Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Fight is a whole legend. “ It’s Like Two Uncles Fighting At A Barbecue” . pic.twitter.com/NmSuXsKR40
— VideoMixtape.com (@VideoMixtape_) November 29, 2020
The Best Reactions To Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.'s Exhibition Match
LOL Facts
the winner of tonight? no doubt.... @SnoopDogg— Questo Impossible Meatballs (@questlove) November 29, 2020
Ha
“Grandma they out there fighting again!” - @SnoopDogg— Camron Smith (@camronsmith) November 29, 2020
You hate to see it.
Me watching Jake Paul’s ego go up knocking Nate Robinson out😔 pic.twitter.com/212mIer7Y7— Mista _Mask (@Nestor_Boss123) November 29, 2020
Not Dikembe chiming in lol
My brother Nate🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/cdELhKk04B— Dikembe Mutombo (@officialmutombo) November 29, 2020
My GOD!
We gonna ignore that yall left nate robinson in the ring?💀— 𝕁𝕒𝕙💥🌴 (@QuarterTube) November 29, 2020
#tysonvsjones pic.twitter.com/xKKjOmXrVt
We hope he got a PS5 for his trouble
Yo these memes are outta control. pic.twitter.com/mu9C8dfwc0— Charlie Villanueva INVESTOR 🇩🇴 (@CVBelieve) November 29, 2020
Roy don't want that rematch.
Mike: We gonna do it again— B E A N Z| Credit Your Photographer Please! (@PhotosByBeanz) November 29, 2020
Roy:
pic.twitter.com/XZ54TqbwDz
Screaaaaaammmiiinnng
Dawg 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Qdp532Qcf6— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) November 29, 2020
Accurate
When the toys hear Andy coming https://t.co/h9iQcM1G6v— cozy (@Cozystanley) November 29, 2020
Nooooooooo
I had to I’m so sorry 🤣😭 #naterobinson #jakepaul pic.twitter.com/UggJQWPKlj— little finger (@thelordbaeIish) November 29, 2020
Maaaaan listen
Nah this looking like Wizard of Oz 🤦🏾♂️💀 https://t.co/sS5OHid68Y— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 29, 2020
It's funny because it's true.
Nate Robinson : this is for my nba family— John (@iam_johnw) November 29, 2020
The entire nba after the one minute fight : pic.twitter.com/0iPhnz3gp6
Yikes
.@paulpierce34's reaction to the Jake Paul-Nate Robinson fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/DGDIWsuN5Y— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020
14.
MAN THESE YOUTUBERS NOT FUCKIN AROUND. LAST THING NATE HEARD WAS “MAKE SURE YOU LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE” BEFORE HE WENT DOWN.— Banco (@SirMichaelRocks) November 29, 2020
He clearly did
Mike Tyson won that fight but I had a feeling they would call it a draw.— Minato ⚡ Namikaze (@Duke_Lucas_) November 29, 2020
I'm just glad i got to see 2 of my favorite boxers go at it, even if they are 50.
This was all of us.
Mike Tyson To The Judges After Seeing It Was A Draw... pic.twitter.com/fVsEyh4I4D— Pack🎄 ® (@Packsmokee) November 29, 2020
Yup
Mike Tyson and Roy Jones was declared a draw but Snoop Dogg won.— Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) November 29, 2020
Legit question that needs an answer
–Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones ended in a draw.— Lagos Pikin Reports (@LagosReports) November 29, 2020
Mike Tyson said "why nobody care about my ass? I haven't fought for 15 years. He stopped fighting three years ago."
I am not a giant, I am a beginner.😅#Tyson #tysonvsjones #ZabarmariMassacre #SecureNorth #ServiceChiefs pic.twitter.com/yf93tkMX1p
19.
Draw? Mike Tyson dominated the entire fight! Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥— Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) November 29, 2020
Steph is a mess
I see no lies— Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) November 29, 2020
