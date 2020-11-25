CLOSE
Lauren London Gets Personal Nipsey Hussle Note Tattooed On Her Wrist

Nipsey Hussle's Private Debut Album Release Party Hosted By James Harden

Lauren London is continuing to take the spirit of Nipsey Hussle wherever she goes.

On Tuesday (November 24), famed tattoo artist Steve Wiebe shared a new photo of the latest piece of artwork he did for the actress and model. On her left wrist lies a note saying, “2 Lauren You My Heart Love You More!!!! – Ermias”

The new ink rests above a TMC piece London has on the inside of her wrist and is next to a portrait of Hussle she got shortly after he passed in 2019. Last year, she starred as the lead for PUMA’s The Marathon Continues collection which quickly sold out.

