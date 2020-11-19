Celebrating Big Tho Day! How You Can Donate To Big Tho’s Road To Recovery

Everyone loves Big Tho. The Houston nightlife DJ has been the life of numerous parties and a hell of a “Girl Dad” in his lifetime. Giving back to the community, creating a Father/Daugther Dance that has brought the fathers of Houston together to support their little girls and more. He’s also a well-known chef and during the pandemic, he launched his Exotic Rice & Bites catering service.

However, earlier this year Tho was diagnosed with diabetes and the battle took a quick turn in ways he didn’t see coming, nor was he prepared for. The beloved Houston DJ and personality underwent two surgeries in September and on October 5, he underwent a life-altering surgery.

Tho’s given so much to Houston over the years that we’ve partnered with the Stringfield family to help give back to him! You can donate to Big Tho’s recovery down below by clicking the link and listen ALL DAY as we have guest mixers and more coming to support our brother!

