CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
HomeGood Morning H-Town

Celebrating Big Tho Day! How You Can Donate To Big Tho’s Road To Recovery

Big Tho Day

Source: DJ J-Que / Radio One Digital

Everyone loves Big Tho. The Houston nightlife DJ has been the life of numerous parties and a hell of a “Girl Dad” in his lifetime. Giving back to the community, creating a Father/Daugther Dance that has brought the fathers of Houston together to support their little girls and more. He’s also a well-known chef and during the pandemic, he launched his Exotic Rice & Bites catering service.

However, earlier this year Tho was diagnosed with diabetes and the battle took a quick turn in ways he didn’t see coming, nor was he prepared for. The beloved Houston DJ and personality underwent two surgeries in September and on October 5, he underwent a life-altering surgery.

Tho’s given so much to Houston over the years that we’ve partnered with the Stringfield family to help give back to him! You can donate to Big Tho’s recovery down below by clicking the link and listen ALL DAY as we have guest mixers and more coming to support our brother!

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

big tho

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED NOVEMBER 9)
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-CARSON
49 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
All Screwed Up Visual Tribute
Watch The ‘All Screwed Up’ Visual Tribute [VIDEO]
 28 mins ago
11.19.20
Report: James Harden Allegedly Wants Out Of Houston…
 19 hours ago
11.18.20
Boosie Badazz Says He’s “Good” After Getting Shot…
 20 hours ago
11.18.20
Benny The Butcher Recovering After Houston Walmart Shooting
 20 hours ago
11.18.20
15 items
Jeezy Dissees Freddie Gibbs & 50 Cent On…
 23 hours ago
11.18.20
17 itemsMichael B Jordan Vice Sports Mini Doc
Michael B. Jordan Named ‘PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive’…
 1 day ago
11.18.20
10 items
Twitter Launches Fleets Its New Instagram Stories-Like Feature,…
 1 day ago
11.18.20
A Music Collaboration Unveiling Event
Looters Vandalize Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store In…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Megan Thee Stallion 'Good News'
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Tracklist For ‘Good News’…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Lil Wayne's "Funeral" Album Release Party
Lil Wayne Facing Federal Weapons Charges, 10-Year Prison…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Woman Accused Of Setting Up Mo3’s Murder Speaks…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Barack Obama Talks Rappers Who Endorsed Trump, ‘A…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Meek Mill Deletes Social Media After Trying To…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Dame Dash, Raquel Horn Welcome Baby Son
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Megan Thee Stallion Covers GQ Magazine In Nothing…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Erykah Badu Tests Positive For COVID-19 In One…
 2 days ago
11.17.20
Photos
Close