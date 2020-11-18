CLOSE
AMIGOS To Host Day Of Giving With The Houston Food Bank

AMIGOS, a 55-year old nonprofit organization dedicated to cultural immersion programs, is hosting a day of giving right in their own community. Join them for a day of impact on Thursday, November 19! Make a difference for AMIGOS and the Houston community.

Volunteers will be working with an AMIGOS group at the Houston Food Bank via their partner, Feeding America. AMIGOS CEO Sara Nathan, will join as she continues to build bridges between students and their communities.

Three ways you can join us and make a difference! 

1: Volunteer with an AMIGOS group at the Houston Food Bank via our partner, Feeding America. We will be joined by our CEO, Sara Nathan. Friends and family welcome!  

Sign up for one of the two volunteer shifts below: 

  • Thursday, November 19, from 8:45 AM–noon: Click here! 
  • Thursday, November 19, from 6–9 PM: Click here! 

These shifts will take place at the main location and warehouse. This is our AMIGOS group link. Select “Warehouse” as your preferred volunteer selection.

For questions about health and safety while volunteering as well as volunteer requirements, check the Houston Food Bank’s website.

Questions or issues with registering – email Jenny Claycombe at jclaycombe@amigosinternational.org.

2 – Use the form below to donate to help more young leaders join AMIGOS! 

3 – Share our 2021 programs with young leaders in your life. In honor of our Spring 2021 Costa Rica Gap Program, make a traditional Costa Rican breakfast “Gallo Pinto” and celebrate our return to in-person exchange programming. 

