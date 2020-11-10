CLOSE
Mo’nique Flaunts For the Curvy Girls In Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Unboxing

Actress and comedian Mo’nique released her Ivy Park x Adidas unboxing this morning (Nov. 9) and fans are loving her looks and the production that accompanied them.

Beyoncé debuted her follow up Ivy Park x Adidas collection, Drip 2 on Oct 30 online and in stores.

DRIP 2 October 30

As we witnessed with Ivy Park’s previous drop, Beyoncé sent out huge boxes with an entire closet worth of the collection to her closest celebrity friends and influencers across the country. The theatrics is what we look forward to most with each unboxing. The videos shared across platforms is all the marketing Ivy Park x Adidas needs for the pieces to sell itself.

Mo’nique shared a message to her “beautiful plus/full sisters” in this video trying pieces on from the line. It appears that Beyoncé finally listened to fans who criticized Ivy Park for not being inclusive to all sizes. The athleisure line responded with plus sizes to be added to the latest release. Drip 2 features a mix of vibrant and neutral toned colors like forest green, coral, neon yellow and tan.

The hive came prepared to purchase and all of Beyoncé’s fans are thrilled to be included in this release since the company added a variation of sizes. The leaks and teasers on Instagram from the few celebrities and influencers who received the collection exclusively to their doorsteps have inspired fans to support the range of outerwear and athleisure styles in the latest drop.

Mo’nique advocates for body positivity and often encourages plus sized ladies to strut their curves. She says in the video, “And big girls we asked for and we got it.”

Mo’nique cheers on founder of #DanceYourPoundsOff, Dwight Holt, Jr., for his directorial debut for the Ivy Park x Adidas Drip 2 unboxing video. We are most impressed with these transitions between outfit changes. Anyone who attempts to make TikTok’s or Instagram reels understands the challenge of editing with ease and the desire to have smooth transitions. Safe to say Dwight and Mo’nique nailed it.

Mo’nique gave her followers look after look serving face in the camera with each pose. The timeline celebrates the talented actress with thoughtful words and praise.

It was the coral look at the end for us as well. Mo’nique did what needed to be done and evidently she sold it to the timeline as well. Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas effortless marketing plan for these boxes has proven to influence buyers of the collection. Get your hands on the latest Ivy Park x Adidas collection in stores and online if anything is left for the taking.

Mo’nique Flaunts For the Curvy Girls In Latest Ivy Park x Adidas Unboxing  was originally published on globalgrind.com

