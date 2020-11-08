CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The Way, ‘Atlanta’ Seasons 3 and 4 Too

Childish Gambino didn't retire just yet.

Solo: A Star Wars Story' Official Photocall - The 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival

Source: Laurent KOFFEL / Getty

Some good news from a Donald that we acknowledge. Actor, rapper, director, singer and more Donald Glover recently teased that he will be dropping new music, even if he said his last album was his last.

That last project was 3.15.20 which was released as a stream on the day (March 15, 2020) its title implies, although its proper release on streamers would be a week later (March 22). Released under his Childish Gambino moniker, the album was critically acclaimed.

Glover seems to agree in that regard. “last music project was probably my best. but the one coming will be my biggest by far,” tweeted Glover on Friday, Nov. 6. “listen to ‘new ancient strings’ outside.”

He added, “there is a lot (of magic) comin. yall thought i was hot in 2018.”

2018 is the last time we got a new season of Glover’s beloved Atlanta series on FX, and when his song “This Is America” dropped and popped (it won a Grammy a year later).

Glover said Atlanta seasons 3 and 4 are on the way, noting, via Twitter, “some of the best television ever made. sopranos only ones who can touch us.”

We can’t wait.

Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The Way, ‘Atlanta’ Seasons 3 and 4 Too  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Atlanta , donald glover

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
ABC's "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time"
Alex Trebek, ‘Jeopardy!’ Host, Passes Away At 80
 4 hours ago
11.08.20
Donald Glover Says New Music Is On The…
 5 hours ago
11.08.20
Dave Chappelle SNL
Dave Chappelle Goes In On Trump Losing The…
 6 hours ago
11.08.20
G Herbo In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Suspect Arrested In Murder Of Rapper King Von
 21 hours ago
11.07.20
This Election Victory Playlist Is The Soundtrack We…
 1 day ago
11.07.20
Megan Thee Stallion Transformed Into Mileena For Mortal…
 1 day ago
11.07.20
All Screwed Up
‘All Screwed Up’ DJ Screw Visual Tribute Set…
 1 day ago
11.07.20
Method Man Admits That Being Lazy Got Him…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday In Turks & Caicos,…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
King Von
King Von Reportedly Dead At 26 Following Shooting…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
Offset To Co-Star In Upcoming Pete Davidson Film…
 2 days ago
11.06.20
10 items
Stacey Abrams Applauded For Voting Outreach Efforts In…
 2 days ago
11.07.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Cyn Santana Has A Good Laugh At Meme…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 3 days ago
11.05.20
Photos
Close