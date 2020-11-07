CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Nike, Deshaun Watson Donate Uniforms Honoring George Floyd To Yates Football Team

Yates Football George Floyd Jersey

Source: Courtesy of Yates High School

On Thursday (November 5), Yates High School debuted a brand new black jersey in their win over Washington at Delmar Stadium. The school’s traditional crimson and gold color scheme were implemented throughout but three things stood out: one – the GF patch on the left shoulder, the word “Breathe” etched into the collar and on the back, “Brotherhood” is written in place where players’ last names usually are located.

All three were in honor of Jack Yates alumnus George Floyd.

The jerseys were donated to the Third Ward high school by Nike and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Floyd, a 1993 graduate of Yates and star on the 1992 football team that played in the state title game, died in Minneapolis police custody on May 26. The video of him being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by an officer’s knee sparked global protests in regards to police brutality and use of excessive force. All four officers deemed involved in Floyd’s death have been charged and will be tried together. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop who had his knee on Floyd’s neck, is being tried for second-degree murder.

“It just helps our kids understand and our community understand that we matter,” Michael Hickey, Yates football coach said. “Inner-city schools matter. Inner-city football matters. I think it was well-deserved for the kids and the community and we are forever grateful for this.”

The jersey was approved by Yates principal Tiffany Guillory.

RELATED: Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By Police Awarded Medal of Courage

RELATED: George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims Of Police Violence: ‘Never Stop Saying Their Names’

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Speaks On George Floyd In Surprise Comedy Special “8:46”

george floyd

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Transformed Into Mileena For Mortal…
 50 mins ago
11.07.20
All Screwed Up
‘All Screwed Up’ DJ Screw Visual Tribute Set…
 2 hours ago
11.07.20
Method Man Admits That Being Lazy Got Him…
 15 hours ago
11.06.20
Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday In Turks & Caicos,…
 19 hours ago
11.06.20
King Von
King Von Reportedly Dead At 26 Following Shooting…
 22 hours ago
11.06.20
Offset To Co-Star In Upcoming Pete Davidson Film…
 23 hours ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Cyn Santana Has A Good Laugh At Meme…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
NBA May Return As Soon As Dec. 22,…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To 24 Years In…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
LeBron James Pleads For Help In Murder Involving…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
April Ryan Breaks Down The Current State Of…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
10 itemsIvy Park 2 Beyonce
Beyoncé Blesses Celebrities & Fans With New Ivy…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
Photos
Close