Nike, Deshaun Watson Donate Uniforms Honoring George Floyd To Yates Football Team

On Thursday (November 5), Yates High School debuted a brand new black jersey in their win over Washington at Delmar Stadium. The school’s traditional crimson and gold color scheme were implemented throughout but three things stood out: one – the GF patch on the left shoulder, the word “Breathe” etched into the collar and on the back, “Brotherhood” is written in place where players’ last names usually are located.

All three were in honor of Jack Yates alumnus George Floyd.

The jerseys were donated to the Third Ward high school by Nike and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Floyd, a 1993 graduate of Yates and star on the 1992 football team that played in the state title game, died in Minneapolis police custody on May 26. The video of him being handcuffed and pinned to the ground by an officer’s knee sparked global protests in regards to police brutality and use of excessive force. All four officers deemed involved in Floyd’s death have been charged and will be tried together. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis cop who had his knee on Floyd’s neck, is being tried for second-degree murder.

“It just helps our kids understand and our community understand that we matter,” Michael Hickey, Yates football coach said. “Inner-city schools matter. Inner-city football matters. I think it was well-deserved for the kids and the community and we are forever grateful for this.”

The jersey was approved by Yates principal Tiffany Guillory.

RELATED: Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By Police Awarded Medal of Courage

RELATED: George Floyd’s Family Addresses DNC To Remember Victims Of Police Violence: ‘Never Stop Saying Their Names’

RELATED: Dave Chappelle Speaks On George Floyd In Surprise Comedy Special “8:46”

Also On 97.9 The Box: