‘All Screwed Up’ DJ Screw Visual Tribute Set To Release On November 16

The most anticipated DJ Screw tribute comes from Isaac “Chill” Yowman and the team at iYo Visuals. After plenty of speculation, All Screwed Up, the visual tribute to DJ Screw will be released on November 16, 20 years after Screw’s untimely passing.

“People get so entangled in titles. From inception, this project was never meant to roll out the traditional way, or satisfy status quo. We’re in a pivotal time where having IP ownership is vital. At IYO, that’s what we represent, and it was extremely important for both myself and Screw’s family to have creative freedom.” Yowman said in a press release.

There will be an exclusive digital release of what they’re calling the Visual Tribute, a mixed media project including narrative depictions, unscripted elements and animation from Jumbla Studios. There’s also a limited edition “SCREW BOX” collectors capsule which features an exclusive tribute cassette tape and player, holographic collectors card and other keepsake merchandise.

Watch the trailer below.

