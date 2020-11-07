CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘All Screwed Up’ DJ Screw Visual Tribute Set To Release On November 16

All Screwed Up

Source: Isaac Chill Yowman / iYO Visuals

The most anticipated DJ Screw tribute comes from Isaac “Chill” Yowman and the team at iYo Visuals. After plenty of speculation, All Screwed Up, the visual tribute to DJ Screw will be released on November 16, 20 years after Screw’s untimely passing.

“People get so entangled in titles. From inception, this project was never meant to roll out the traditional way, or satisfy status quo. We’re in a pivotal time where having IP ownership is vital. At IYO, that’s what we represent, and it was extremely important for both myself and Screw’s family to have creative freedom.” Yowman said in a press release.

There will be an exclusive digital release of what they’re calling the Visual Tribute, a mixed media project including narrative depictions, unscripted elements and animation from Jumbla Studios. There’s also a limited edition “SCREW BOX” collectors capsule which features an exclusive tribute cassette tape and player, holographic collectors card and other keepsake merchandise.

All Screwed Up Screw Box

RELATED: George Floyd Left A Message For ‘All Screwed Up’ Director Before He Died

RELATED: Watch The First Trailer For ‘All Screwed Up’, The Series About The Life &amp; Legacy Of DJ Screw [VIDEO]

Watch the trailer below.

all screwed up , dj screw

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Transformed Into Mileena For Mortal…
 49 mins ago
11.07.20
All Screwed Up
‘All Screwed Up’ DJ Screw Visual Tribute Set…
 2 hours ago
11.07.20
Method Man Admits That Being Lazy Got Him…
 15 hours ago
11.06.20
Diddy Celebrates 51st Birthday In Turks & Caicos,…
 19 hours ago
11.06.20
King Von
King Von Reportedly Dead At 26 Following Shooting…
 22 hours ago
11.06.20
Offset To Co-Star In Upcoming Pete Davidson Film…
 23 hours ago
11.06.20
Joe Biden Makes History Surpassing Barack Obama For…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Cyn Santana Has A Good Laugh At Meme…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Safaree Keeps It Real Petty While Confirming His…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Sabrina Parr Ends Engagement To Lamar Odom, Hints…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
NBA May Return As Soon As Dec. 22,…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Kidnapper Sentenced To 24 Years In…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
LeBron James Pleads For Help In Murder Involving…
 2 days ago
11.05.20
Denise Bidot Denies Dumping Lil Wayne Because He…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
April Ryan Breaks Down The Current State Of…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
10 itemsIvy Park 2 Beyonce
Beyoncé Blesses Celebrities & Fans With New Ivy…
 3 days ago
11.04.20
Photos
Close