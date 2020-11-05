CLOSE
LeBron James Pleads For Help In Murder Involving Friend’s Sister

Reward in place too.

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

Source: Harry How / Getty

While LeBron James made it clear that he was enjoying his most recent NBA Championship the joy did not last as long as he would have hoped. He is now assisting his associate in trying to secure justice for a loved one.

As spotted on TMZ King James is asking for help regarding a crime that occurred in his hometown. His friend and former co-worker Brandon Weems, Cleveland Cavaliers Director of Scouting, suffered a tragic loss earlier this week. On Monday, November 2 his sister Ericka Weems was found dead with a gunshot to her head in Akron, Ohio.

The 18 time all star took to Twitter to bring attention to the dreadful violation. “AKRON OHIO!! My brother’s sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y’all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems” he wrote. 

Her family members spoke to Cleveland News 5. “She just loved and cared about everybody. She had the biggest heart,” said her brother, Brandon Weems. “I’m going to miss her dearly.” Her father was the last individual to see her living. “She left me about 9 o’clock. I told her to call me when she got home, and she never called. I called her all day Sunday. No answer.” After placing more calls that went unresponded her family went to visit her at her residence. She was found dead in her bedroom upstairs.

Currently there is a $5,000 reward for information on the killer. Akron detectives can be reached at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2TIP.

Photo: Nike

LeBron James Pleads For Help In Murder Involving Friend’s Sister  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Lebron James

