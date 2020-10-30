BMW Studio Sponsorship_RD Houston_July 2019
BMW HOU
HomeBMW HOU

Teófimo López Talks Why There’s No Lomachenko Rematch Coming, Potential Fights At 135 & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Teófimo López shocked the world earlier this month when he beat VVasyl Lomachenko to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world and now he’s talking CASH. He breaks it to G-Man from the Houston BMW Studios about why there may not be a rematch with Lomachenko due to contract reasons, how he personally scored the fight, wanting a KO over a decision, why he’s set for surgery before jumping back in the ring and who he’s looking forward to facing at 135 pounds.

“When I signed the contract, they f*cked me on the deal,” Lopez said. “But it’s okay, I did what I had to do. Going into the contract there was no rematch clause, there was nothing. He didn’t say anything from his side, so our side was like, ‘Okay,’ we’ll leave it at that. Their team agreed on not having a rematch but we said no and kept it as that.”

He continued, “The reason why is because they thought they would beat me. Look at it like this, you see how funny sh*t is and this is for all the Loma fans. They’re like, since I beat him, they’re like give him a rematch. If he had beat me, they would have went on to something different. ‘Oh, Teofimo don’t need a rematch.’ They’re just mad, upset that we beat the guy they thought we couldn’t beat.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“They gotta bring something to the table,” Lopez says of future contenders. He also revealed that even though there was some shoddy scorecards according to the judges, he personally scored the fight 9-3 in his favor.

Plus, Lopez breaks down the difference between fighting without an audience versus fighting with a large crowd in the building and who he’s got in the Leo Santa Cruz/Gervonta Davis fight!

boxing , teofimo lopez

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
One Of The Cops That Murdered Breonna Taylor…
 2 hours ago
10.30.20
Break Up To Make Up?: Rumors Swirl After…
 3 hours ago
10.30.20
Teen Who Recorded Murder of George Floyd By…
 4 hours ago
10.30.20
Broccoli City Festival 2019 Performances
Weezy WTF: Lil Wayne Gives Props To Trump,…
 17 hours ago
10.29.20
10 items
K-Dot Back: Busta Rhymes Drops “Looking Over Your…
 20 hours ago
10.29.20
Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved A Zoom…
 21 hours ago
10.29.20
“You Age Like Trash When You’re Racist”: Black…
 1 day ago
10.29.20
Sony Had The PS5 Preorders Going Nuts, Thousands…
 1 day ago
10.29.20
11 items
Bluntly Speaking: 10 Rappers Legally In The Cannabis…
 1 day ago
10.29.20
11 items
Kim Kardashian Dragged For Mask-Free Luxury Pandemic Birthday…
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Chadwick Boseman’s Brother Reveals He Is In Remission…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
Cardi B Claps Back At Racists Who Claim…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
‘Deliver By Christmas’ Star Alvina August Says Christmas…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For COVID-19
 2 days ago
10.29.20
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed”…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
FAM: Cop Gets Killed By A Fighting Rooster…
 2 days ago
10.28.20
Photos
Close