Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved A Zoom Call With Senator Kamala Harris

Ice Cube heart is in the right place, but his execution is the pure definition of struggle.

Ice Cube just needs to stop with these interviews about his contract with Black America at this point cause he clearly has no idea what in the world he is talking about. Plus, he is looking real funny in the light. During a recent appearance on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens with hosts Claudia Jordan, Syleena Johnson, Vivica A. Fox and LisaRaye McCoy, Cube, tried to explain why he thought it was a good idea to turn down a Zoom call with Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Basically, Cube’s reasoning was he felt he was too good to be “lumped in” with other “entertainers” who would be on the Zoom call with Harris.

Claudia Jordan put Cube in the hot seat when she asked, “Kamala Harris’ folks reached out to you and wanted you to be on this Zoom call because they thought your voice was important. Why did you choose to not participate in that?”

Cube’s pulled this response out his signature struggle beanie:

“We had spent a lot of people’s time putting the contract with Black America together, and I just thought that getting on a Zoom call with 12 other entertainers all shooting what they believe needs to be done, to me wasn’t going to be productive.”

The entertainer, now struggle activist, also eluded to the fact that his lawyer “has a connection with Kamala Harris, and I was promised a call that I never received. So that’s why I didn’t feel like I wanted to be on that Zoom call.”

Sounds like he was also BIG MAD and salty.

Jordan then tried to point out that he turned down an opportunity to have a conversation with Joe Biden’s running mate by stating, “She’s the vice-presidential candidate,” Cube dismissed her point.

The rapper then detailed his conversation with Biden’s campaign co-chair, Rep. Cedric Richmond, claiming that he told him to wait his turn. During an interview on Monday (Oct.26), Richmond revealed that was not even the case stating, “Let me be crystal clear. That did not happen.”

“When I had the Zoom call with the DNC, the Democratic Party, we was on the call for probably over 45 minutes, and we never even got to the Contract with Black America,” Cube stated. “We never went through any of the points that needs to be dealt with when it comes to the situation in this country.”

The women then decided to call out the jig with his “Contract With Black America’s” lack of action when addressing the needs of Black women. Cube, of course, had no clear response for that either.

“I’ll write up the Black woman’s part of the contract for you,” he said and had the audacity to ask, “How many words do y’all want it to be?”

Bruh what?

Someone needs to reign in Ice Cube cause he’s going out real sad. You can watch the entire exchange below.

WATCH: @icecube explains he blew off call with @KamalaHarris because he didn't get a personal call with her, and he wanted to talk to people who could "get things done."@claudiajordan : "She's the vice-presidential candidate." https://t.co/CbjTAPo0ke pic.twitter.com/T4evBqfmTi — Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher (@tommyxtopher) October 28, 2020

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

Ice Cube Explains Why He Curved A Zoom Call With Senator Kamala Harris was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box: