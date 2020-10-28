CLOSE
Breonna Taylor Grand Jurors Say They Were “Betrayed” By Kentucky AG

Will there ever be justice for Breonna Taylor?

Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Charges In Breonna Taylor's Death

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

The grand jury’s decision to not prosecute any of the officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor was disappointing, but not shocking as we’ve all become used to police getting away with murder.

Following the controversial decision, jurors began to complain that Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron never presented them with the option to consider murder or manslaughter charges against the officers in question, and now TMZ is reporting that two male jurors (one Black and one white) are speaking out and confirm that the fix was in from the get-go.

Speaking to CBS’ Gayle King about how the case was presented to them, the jurors call the Daniel’s actions a “betrayal” and called out the Kentucky AG for lying about the 6 homicide options the jurors had on the table during a press conference.

The men say that couldn’t be further from the truth, adding that the first time they’d heard about 6 possible homicide charges was right then and there when Cameron made it seem like it was their decision.

Speaking of the firing back at Kenneth Walker — who says he fired one warning shot, thinking the cops were intruders — the 2 anonymous grand jurors here say they find his story believable, and that there are too many inconsistencies with the officers’ accounts.Ultimately the juror decided to charge one officer with a wanton endangerment charge for shooting up a neighbor’s house, not killing Breonna Taylor. That was basically the only charge they say Daniels offered them during the trial.

The white juror says that night of the raid was a complete mess on the LMPD’s part — no leadership, no solid plan and no organization … just a ragtag team winging it. The Black juror puts it a bit more bluntly as far as the aftermath — telling Gayle the state of Kentucky covered their ass and the ass of those officers, saying, “they covered it up.”
One last thing … AG Cameron recently told a FOX affiliate if the grand jurors wanted to ponder more charges in the moment, they could’ve — doesn’t sound like that was the case, though.This is why people want police reform.

We doubt anything will come of people calling out this miscarriage of justice but hopefully with a new administration some changes will actually be made. Vote come November, y’all.

