A$AP Ferg Says He Can’t Be Kicked Out Of A$AP Mob, Likens The Group To The Mafia [Video]

Minus pricking the finger.

A$AP Ferg at arrivals for 2019 MTV Video...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Unity is still an ongoing concern for many of Harlem’s Rap collectives. It seems one in particular is still going through it.

As spotted on Hype Beast the speculation surrounding the A$AP Mob continues to be a hot topic. In a recent interview with Genius A$AP Ferg explained that he still very much a core member of the group. When detailing the lyrics behind “Big A$AP”, the track he promised that would explain the inner turmoil but missed the mark by a longshot, he said that music beef can’t separate the crew.

“I don’t think there’s no breaking up of the Mob,” he said. “It’s like, once you’re in the Mob, you can’t get out. This is blood in, blood out… because it’s not a contractual thing that makes me Mob. We was Mob before music.” He would go on further with the mafia comparisons. “The different families, they war with each other and sh*t, because one mob member leave and then they build they own sh*t and then it becomes a thing,” he reasoned. “But you can never get out of the mob. So that’s not even a thing.”

While he stands firm on the fact there is no leaving the team he did admit they are all in different places compared to their humble beginnings. “When you get older, people grow in different directions as well,” he explained. “What was once cool is not even cool anymore. And some people can handle your evolution. Some people didn’t evolve yet. Some people don’t understand your evolution or whatever the case may be, but that’s okay. And then you have discrepancies and people, they just go against what your whole thing is. And everybody has a different agenda, so that’s okay. That’s life.”

You can see the video interview below.

Photo:

A$AP Ferg Says He Can't Be Kicked Out Of A$AP Mob, Likens The Group To The Mafia [Video]

