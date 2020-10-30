From Dallas With Love: MAJ Shares “Exotic Parties” [VIDEO]

Dallas to Houston product MAJ has a bit of a unique story to tell. Captivated by sounds and colors, the Def Jam signee is all systems go on the lucid “Exotic Parties” with Jasiah. Surrounded by brown liquor, red solo cups and plenty of women, the rapper takes off into his own world, chasing demons down with backwoods and codeine while cryptically living until the days end. Watch the video above.

“Exotic Parties” comes from MAJ’s The Exotic Party EP which was released in August. He dropped his Majestic EP in March featuring 24kGoldn (“2drunk”) and singles such as “Sloppy Seconds.” Emo-party records with high-end drums and acknowledgments of mortality made Majestic feel like an album made for the times, right before the world became engulfed in a pandemic. Fast living, keen on your emotions and surroundings.

The Arkansas-born MAJ made the switch from having a major focus with a YouTube channel to making music, living up to his influences such as Nirvana and Tyler, the Creator. In fact, he decided to cover Nirvana’s “dumb/polly/somethingintheway” as part of a suite to celebrate his birthday.

Stream his Majestic EP as well as The Exotic Party as a refresher below.

