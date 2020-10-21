Megan Thee Stallion Has Perfect Response For Tory Lanez’ Wild Instagram Live Rant

Megan Thee Stallion kept it short and sweet in response to Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live rant.

For whatever reason, the varmint thought Tuesday night (Oct.20) was a good time to hop on Instagram Live and give his side of the story that no one really asked for at this point. During his session, Lanez claimed that the Houston rapper’s account of the incident was “not accurate” and was “false information” despite the “Big Ole Freak” crafter supplying plenty of receipts to shut up those who doubted her claims from the jump.

The 28-year-old Toronto native bitch and moaned on IG:

“For the last three months of my life, I’ve been in this place where I’ve been bashed, I’ve been cut through — just people every single day just coming at me, coming at me, coming at me.”

“It’s crazy because the whole thing about it is — when this whole debacle, or whatever you call it, came about, the whole time was like … She knows what happened, I know what happened, and we know that what you’re saying and what the alleged things and the alleged accusations of my name is [sic] are not true.”

“It’s falsified information, it’s false information, and it’s not accurate information. I don’t ever wanna come off like I’m here to bash this girl or I’m here to talk down about this girl or ever be at a place where, like, I’m disrespecting her, because to me, as a person, she’s still my friend. No matter what — even if she doesn’t look at me like that — I look at her like she’s still my friend.”

While Lanez was copping pleas on IG Live, Thee Stallion shut him down on Twitter and didn’t need all 280 characters either. In her tweet, she kept it short and sweet, stating:

“This N***a genuinely crazy.”

Nuff said.

Tory Lanez is currently facing 22 years in prison in connection to the shooting in July following a party that both he and Megan Thee Stallion attended at Kylie Jenner’s Holmby Hills mansion. Since that fateful day, Megan has endured countless jokes and memes from fellow celebs like 50 Cent, Jess Hilarious, and Draya. Understandably she addressed the rumors and has even become vocal in the call for Black women’s protection and even penned an op-ed for the New York Times speaking on the matter.

We will continue to monitor this ongoing situation, and hopefully, we won’t have to hear from Daystar Peterson until the case comes to a resolution.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

