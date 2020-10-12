Plies Suggested Lakers Should Give NBA Title To Breonna Taylor’s Family

The longest season in NBA history is a wrap after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat on Sunday 106-93 to claim their 17th title as a franchise. LeBron James was named Finals MVP for the fourth time, once more starting up the longest-running barbershop debate this side of $200 dates: who’s the GOAT between Bron and Michael Jordan?

After the Lakers started playing in confetti, champagne, crying tears of joy (and accidentally leaving Quinn Cook in the arena), Plies had a message for the Lakers on how they should treat their title – give it up for social justice.

On Sunday (October 11), the Florida-bred rapper who has been more than on point with his commentary on the world at large during the pandemic wrote, “I Think It Would Be Dope. If The Los Angeles Lakers Gave The NBA Championship Trophy To Breonna Taylor’s Family!!”

Naturally, he deleted soon but it got screenshotted and screenshots live forever. Numerous people responded to the tweet, calling it short of the dumbest thing they’ve ever seen put on Twitter. Plies wanted to bring attention back to Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed by Lousiville police in March while serving a no-knock warrant at her address, believing it contained drugs.

Most of the NBA bubble as well as the WNBA bubble made time to focus Taylor’s life as well as those of individuals who lost their lives to racial injustice and/or police brutality. They nearly stopped the playoffs following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

