CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Plies Suggested Lakers Should Give NBA Title To Breonna Taylor’s Family

Plies at 97.9's Dub Car Show

Source: Sanerica Davis / Radio One Houston

The longest season in NBA history is a wrap after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Miami Heat on Sunday 106-93 to claim their 17th title as a franchise. LeBron James was named Finals MVP for the fourth time, once more starting up the longest-running barbershop debate this side of $200 dates: who’s the GOAT between Bron and Michael Jordan?

After the Lakers started playing in confetti, champagne, crying tears of joy (and accidentally leaving Quinn Cook in the arena), Plies had a message for the Lakers on how they should treat their title – give it up for social justice.

On Sunday (October 11), the Florida-bred rapper who has been more than on point with his commentary on the world at large during the pandemic wrote, “I Think It Would Be Dope. If The Los Angeles Lakers Gave The NBA Championship Trophy To Breonna Taylor’s Family!!”

Naturally, he deleted soon but it got screenshotted and screenshots live forever. Numerous people responded to the tweet, calling it short of the dumbest thing they’ve ever seen put on Twitter. Plies wanted to bring attention back to Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT who was shot and killed by Lousiville police in March while serving a no-knock warrant at her address, believing it contained drugs.

Most of the NBA bubble as well as the WNBA bubble made time to focus Taylor’s life as well as those of individuals who lost their lives to racial injustice and/or police brutality. They nearly stopped the playoffs following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

RELATED: All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

RELATED: Watch LeBron James Go Off Script To Celebrate Kobe Bryant At Lakers Game

RELATED: Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron James Saved His Life

los angeles lakers , nba finals , Plies

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Jay-Z Covers Legal Fees For Wisconsin Protesters In…
 5 hours ago
10.12.20
Fabolous’ Longtime Girlfriend Emily B Gives Birth To…
 5 hours ago
10.12.20
Blac Youngsta Arrested In Dallas On Firearm Charge
 7 hours ago
10.12.20
Plies at 97.9's Dub Car Show
Plies Suggested Lakers Should Give NBA Title To…
 8 hours ago
10.12.20
Miami Renames Street To Remember Trayvon Martin
 9 hours ago
10.12.20
Study Shows Black Women Believe Hold The Power…
 10 hours ago
10.12.20
Cardi B Shows Off Sneaker Collaboration With Reebok
 11 hours ago
10.12.20
20 items
Los Angeles Lakers Defeat Miami Heat For 17th…
 12 hours ago
10.12.20
15 items
Black Celebrities With Native American Roots
 22 hours ago
10.12.20
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Megan Thee Stallion, City Girls & More Party…
 1 day ago
10.11.20
Kanye West Flipped His $53 Million Debt Into…
 3 days ago
10.10.20
5 items
5 Black-Owned Beauty Brands You’ll Want To Shop…
 3 days ago
10.11.20
Master P To Receive “I Am Hip Hop”…
 3 days ago
10.09.20
LAPD Confirms Former WNBA Superstar Cappie Pondexter Was…
 4 days ago
10.09.20
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan…
 4 days ago
10.08.20
Jazmine Sullivan Reveals New Amazing Body After Losing…
 4 days ago
10.08.20
Photos
Close