NBA Players Vote To Resume Play, But Games Are Still Postponed

Had the canceled the season in it's entirety we would've completely understood...

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Source: Kevin C. Cox / Getty

After a few days of boycotting the playoffs to demand justice for the unjustified shooting of Jacob Blake, it looks like the players of the NBA are ready to get back on the court and resume play.

According to Raw Story, the players have decided to finish out the remainder of the playoffs and crown an NBA champion, but no dates have been set yet as the NBA has still postponed the games as originally scheduled. Yesterday the players held a meeting before noon and though LeBron James’s Lakers and Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers were initially adamant about completely canceling the season (can you blame them?), they eventually came around to finishing out the remainder of the playoffs.

Though the playoffs were expected to resume as early as today (August 28), no games have been scheduled at all as of right now.

Donald Trump meanwhile weighed in on the playoff boycott with the reality TV conman calling the NBA a “political organization” and saying they have “very bad” ratings as if any of those things were true.

We wonder if Donald’s animosity towards the NBA has anything to do with the fact that LeBron James is doing everything in his power to counter his administration’s attempt to suppress the Black vote and ensure he’s voted out of office come November. Or maybe he’s just racist. Either or.

Barack Obama and Joe Biden meanwhile have expressed their support for the boycott as they recognize it’s importance at such a critical time of social justice in 2020 America.

Regardless to what happens and when the games get back underway, this week’s NBA boycott sparked a movement for professional athletes with the WNBA, MLB, and even Naomi Osaka taking part in the sports boycott to stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and justice for Jacob Blake.

Props.

