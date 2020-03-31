CLOSE
Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron James Saved His Life

We all have a lot more free time than usual, and that includes athletes. So, to pass the time players have been hopping on Instagram live together and entertaining us all.

On Friday Carmelo Anthony and retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, decided to jump on Instagram Live and an interesting story came up.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward to shared an incredible story with fans from their infamous Banana Boat crew vacation.

According to Melo, LeBron James saved him while their group was swimming in the ocean. After a strong current began to pull Anthony out to sea, James jumped off the boat to grab his friend and swim him back to safety.

“I look up and the current is taking me into the middle of the ocean, opposite from the boat,” Anthony said. “Then I look up at the boat and I see Bron, Bron jumps off the boat like he’s MacGyver. He jumps off the boat into the water. He was bringing me back with one arm. He’s swimming with the other arm, and he’s carrying in one arm.”

James, a three-time NBA champion and 16-time All-Star, who is once again having an MVP-caliber NBA season at age 35. That said, Wade believes that him rescuing Carmelo is just as impressive.

“That was special,” Anthony said. “He saved my life. Yo Bron, I appreciate that. You saved my life that day.”

Carmelo Anthony Shares The Story Of How LeBron James Saved His Life  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

