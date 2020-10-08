CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund With Amazon Music

Saturday Night Live - Season 46

Source: NBC / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion‘s next move after releasing “Don’t Stop” on Friday (October 2)? Create a scholarship fund.

The Houston rapper is partnering with Amazon Music’s Rap Rotation for the Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund, awarding two $10,000 scholarships to female students of color who are currently pursuing an associate’s, bachelor’s, or postgraduate degree in any field. You can apply at the Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund’s official website here.

COLLEGE HOT GIRLS THIS ONE IS FOR YOU SO LISTEN UP,” Meg wrote on Twitter Thursday (October 8). “IM GIVING AWAY 2 10,000 SCHOLARSHIPS TO TWO WOMEN OF COLOR IN ANY FEILD OF STUDY APPLY NOW #DONTSTOPSCHOLARSHIP theedontstopscholarship.com

The Hot Girl Coach made her Saturday Night Live debut on October 3 as the musical guest for the show’s 46th season premiere. There, she performed a politically charged version of “Savage,” calling out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his handling of the Breonna Taylor case as well as “Don’t Stop” with Young Thug. After releasing Suga earlier this year amid label drama, Megan is preparing to release her debut album later this fall.

RELATED: Chris Rock &amp; Megan Thee Stallion ‘SNL’ Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years, Issa Rae To Host

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Surprises Philly Girl For Her Sweet 16

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Best Hip-Hop At VMAs [VIDEO]

amazon music , megan thee stallion

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED OCTOBER 5)
Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
48 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion Tory Lanez composite
Tory Lanez Charged With Felony Assault In Megan…
 2 hours ago
10.08.20
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Purchased A Ferrari With…
 4 hours ago
10.08.20
Saturday Night Live - Season 46
Megan Thee Stallion Announces ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund…
 5 hours ago
10.08.20
HBO Max Developing Series Centered Around The Launch…
 8 hours ago
10.08.20
Issa Voice: Morgan Freeman Details How He Landed…
 12 hours ago
10.08.20
Questlove & Scarface Pandora Podcast 3
Scarface Asks Social Media To Help Him With…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
How To Watch The Vice Presidential Debate Mike…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Kanye West Files Docs That Say He’s Worth…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Tamar Braxton approved headshot
Tamar Braxton Speaks Out About Her Break Up…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
David Letterman Gets Personal With Dave Chappelle, Lizzo…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Congrats! Kelly Rowland Reveals She’s Pregnant On The…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Rihanna Apologizes To Muslim Community After Savage X…
 1 day ago
10.07.20
Whew Chile The Shade: Jill Scott Seemingly Responds…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Kim Kardashian Details How She Cared For Kanye…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
Kendrick Lamar Responds To Rumors That He Left…
 2 days ago
10.06.20
Daymond John Launches Black Entrepreneurs Day, $25K In…
 2 days ago
10.07.20
Photos
Close