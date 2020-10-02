CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jamie Foxx In Talks To Reprise Role As Electro For MCU’s ‘Spider-Man 3’

Marvel continues to give fans what we didn't know we wanted...

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' premiere in Berlin

Source: picture alliance / Getty

When Marvel and Sony finally came to an agreement that allowed Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to remain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fans believed that it meant Venom was on his way to the MCU. But interestingly enough it turns out another Spidey villain from a previous film is poised to make their MCU debut in Spider-Man 3.

According to CBR, Jamie Foxx is rumored to be in negotiations to reprise his Amazing Spider-Man 2 role as Electro for Marvel’s upcoming untitled Spider-Man 3.

Word?! We’re not mad at this at all.

While no one knows for sure how Marvel will tie in the MCU with the Sony Spider-Verse, rumors have been flying around that Doctor Strange’s sequel, Multiverse Of Madness, will somehow play a part in Electro finding his way into a world where Spider-Man isn’t the only superhero holding down the fort. That being said there’s also word flying around that Tobey Maguire will be reprising his role as the original web-slinger in the Dr. Strange sequel as Marvel is really going for the gusto when it comes to introducing the whole multiverse aspect of their comic book world.

DC meanwhile is still debating whether or not to go through with a much needed sequel to 2013’s Man of Steel. SMFH. Easiest call to make in the world.

Should the Jamie Foxx addition prove to be true, it seems like a Spider-Man vs. Sinister Six film would be inevitable as we’d already have The Vulture, Mysterio, The Scorpion, and Electro creeping in the MCU. You add in another two villains and it’s going to be on and popping in New York City.

Are you excited about Jamie Foxx possibly joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments.

Jamie Foxx In Talks To Reprise Role As Electro For MCU’s ‘Spider-Man 3’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Pledges $10,000 Reward In Case of…
 9 hours ago
10.02.20
Jamie Foxx In Talks To Reprise Role As…
 9 hours ago
10.02.20
10 items
21 Savage & Metro Boomin’s ‘Savage Mode 2’…
 12 hours ago
10.02.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Taking Too Many Diet…
 12 hours ago
10.02.20
Enough New York City Premiere - After Party
Legendary MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Reveals Breast Cancer…
 24 hours ago
10.02.20
City Of Hope Gala - Arrivals
Dr. Dre Wins Legal Battle In Tension Filled…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
DaBaby Leads The 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards With…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Jay-Z & Meek Mill’s REFORM Alliance Helps Change…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
BET Experience and Make a Wish at LA. Live Red Carpet Arrivals- Weekend Events
Nicki Minaj Gives Birth To First Child
 1 day ago
10.01.20
Here Are Tips On How To Travel During…
 1 day ago
10.01.20
California Becomes First State To Offer Reparations To…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
Another One: Drake Gives DJ Khaled Iced Out…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
Get Yo Hand Outta My Pocket: Dr. Dre…
 2 days ago
10.01.20
Is Molly Is The New Joan?
 2 days ago
09.30.20
California Governor Signs “Kobe Bryant Law” Forbidding First…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
DJ Drama & Lil Wayne Set To Relaunch…
 2 days ago
09.30.20
Photos
Close