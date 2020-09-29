CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
A$AP Ferg Shares How Dennis Rodman & Marilyn Manson Influenced ‘Floor Seats II’ + MORE! [EXCLUSIVE]

Ferg’s back! A$AP Ferg decided to get a morning workout in and before he did, he tapped in with Good Morning H-Town from the Houston BMW Studios. Kiotti, Keisha and J-Mac chat with Ferg and the Harlem native reveals how much impact Dennis Rodman and Marilyn Manson had on him as a kid when it came to creating his Floor Seats II album, rocking with Lil Wayne, why Papadeaux’s is the first place he visits when he stops by in Houston and more.

Plus, celebrity trainer Ron “Boss” Everline makes an appearance and Kiotti had to lay down a challenge!

Watch the full interview below and subscribe to the Box on YouTube!

