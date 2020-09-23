Producer Southside Refuses To Speak Negatively About Yung Miami After They Broke Up

The City Girls may be celebrating the fact that Yung Miami is newly single, but her ex Southside reveals that the celebration is as much information about their break up that fans will receive as far as he is concerned.

After the duo broke the news online, Southside took to Instagram to shut down rumors before they began by making it plain to fans that he has no interest in slandering the mother of his daughter.

“I ain’t mad about none of that sh*t. I’m a hunnid. I ain’t finna get on here and do all that,” Southside said. “Things took a turn where I went my way, she went her way. I wish her the best. Can’t wait, go get the album… City Girls album right now.”

The producer also noted that he will continue to support Yung Miami in her future endeavors both personally and professionally before adding that he wouldn’t be saying anything negative about her.

“Kill it. Can that man. We ain’t on that,” he added about people trying to pit the former couple against each other. “I ain’t on that at all.” He also gave a warning to rappers who may have their eyes on Yung Miami, telling them that he’s not having it.”

Southside says he wishes Yung Miami the best and they just went their separate ways. pic.twitter.com/ukV38muXCc — Rap Alert (@rapalert2) September 22, 2020

In other Yung Miami news, the Florida rapper recent;y took to social media to address critics who had an unfavorable critique of her skills on the mic.

In a string of tweets, she addressed fans who say she “can’t rap” in addition to wondering why she would agree to quit with kids to take care of, before adding that it’s not her critics that she answeres to, but God.

“Y’all say I can’t rap God said “I can” that’s why I’m doing it he put me here ,” Yung Miami wrote.

Y’all say I can’t rap God said “I can” that’s why I’m doing it he put me here 🙌🏾 — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 18, 2020

Why would I quit and this is how I feed my family? I got two kids that’s depending on me! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) September 18, 2020

Producer Southside Refuses To Speak Negatively About Yung Miami After They Broke Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

