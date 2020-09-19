Local High School Football Star Arrested On Aggravated Robbery Charges

A Mayde Creek High School quarterback is facing four counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon after he was arrested by Houston police as well as Katy Independent School District police on Thursday (September 17).

Donte Jones, 18, is alleged to have joined three others at an apartment complex in the 18600 block of South Parkview Drive on August 22 and threatened individuals inside of a Ford Mustang with guns.

After a struggle, authorities said that the victims escaped and called police. One of the victims identified Jones as the alleged suspect due to them both attending Katy ISD’s Opportunity Awareness Center alternative school.

“On September 17, 2020, the Katy ISD Police at the request of the Houston Police Department (HPD), assisted in the arrest of student Donte Jones. The arrest pertains to an HPD case, and details regarding possible charges should be directed to that agency,” Katy ISD said in a statement.

Jones is being held on a $50,000 bond.

The three other suspects are still at large.

