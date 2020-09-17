CLOSE
Bfb Da Packman Reveals He Paid Off His Grandmother’s Debt From Rapping

Bfb Da Packman is already reaping the rewards of his viral freestyles and tracks.

The Flint to Houston artist shared that all of his early hard work has helped at least one of his family members escape debt: his grandmother.

“My granny was damn near 10k in debt and she suffered in silence,” he wrote on Twitter Tuesday (September 15). “Thanks to rap music and the fans I paid that shit off my baby just sat on the phone and cried . Thanks sooo much y’all”

Even though he’s been rapping since 2013, Bfb has been endearing for two reasons: one, he’s funny as hell and two, he’s honest about his life outside of rap where he provides for his kids and works at the post office. After he blew up with the release of “Free Joe Exotic” with Sada Baby, a single based on Netflix’s highly popular Tiger King docuseries, Bfb has been moving steadily with the release of his upcoming track called “Fun Time” featuring Wiz Khalifa due out later this month.

