Slim Thug Sides With Kanye West On Owning Your Masters

Kanye West has a few artists in the industry who agree with him about music contracts not always being on the up and up. As the rapper-entrepreneur went on a massive tweet storm revealing his contracts with Universal Music Group (and sharing video of him urinating on a Grammy), he preached the concept of owning your masters. Slim Thug readily agreed.

The King of the Nawf took Ye’s message and shared his thoughts on Instagram on Wednesday (September 16). “Been the Boss from day 1. Been preaching Bosslife. If u don’t own your masters who is your master?”

Slim’s been independent for a number of years. He’s documented his life since 2005’s Already Platinum and for a decade since, he’s recorded and released all of his music for his own Boss Hogg/Hogg Life imprints, beginning with 2009’s Boss Of All Bosses.

Ye’s contract talk had plenty of people from industry insiders to lawyers attempt to break down what he truly meant and said. Hit-Boy, who agreed with Ye’s take on label contracts being sketchy, also reminded the Jesus Is King producer of how they fell out over Hit-Boy producing for Beyoncé.

“I haven’t been a fan of Kanye on a personal/ human level since he told me face to face he stopped picking my beats because I worked with Beyoncé,” he wrote. “this is after I produced n*ggas in paris , clique, and a myriad of other songs / projects for him and his label GOOD Music in the 2 years I was signed with them. This tweet is something I can agree with though.

“@umpg has held me in what the last 3 lawyers Ive hired have referred to as the ‘worst publishing contact they’ve ever seen’ since I was 19 years old. Im 33 now and have multiple Grammys, produced a lot of your favorite artists biggest songs on top of turning in over 450+ records since I first signed and @umpg still doesnt have it in them to simply be fair.”

