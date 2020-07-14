Bun B Shares Story Of How Jay-Z Kicked Him & Slim Thug Off Beyoncé’s “Check On It” Video Shoot

Bun B is the most interesting man in Houston. Armed with arguably an encyclopedia’s worth of rare stories whether it be with his UGK partner in crime Pimp C, his own solo affairs and more, Bun can give you a tale that you wouldn’t have ever predicted. One such tale involves Jay-Z, Slim Thug, and Beyoncé dating back to her 2005 single “Check On It.”

If you recall the video, Bun and Slim have individual scenes and so does Queen Bey. In the third year of their relationship, Jay-Z was close by with this particular shoot and as Bun tells Sama’an Ashrawi for The Nostalgia Mixtape, Jay had a hand in making sure both Slim and Bun were nowhere near Beyoncé during certain scenes in the video. The story starts around the 40-minute mark.

“This is in New York,” Bun begins. “So we’re on the set and we’re filming the video, and if you look at the video, there’s a lot of kind of skimpy outfits. Queenie (Bun’s wife) is there also, so it’s not like I’m there salivating over another woman, but we’re like, ‘Woah, this is crazy. Beyonce’s dancing in this short skirt and she’s dancing in like a bikini,’ type of thing you know.

“While all of this was happening, I think this is the scene with the chair, so it’s like her and several other girls and they all have these short skirts on and they’re all dancing seductively on the chair. They’ve got a leg up on the chair so you can kind of see some thigh and maybe a little bit of butt if you’re staring hard enough.”

That’s when Jay reached out to one of Beyoncé’s assistants and proceeded to act like the Sandman from The Apollo.

“If I had to guess it would’ve been her cousin Angie that he would’ve talked to because Angie has always been a right hand to Beyoncé,” he continues. “He’s like, ‘Yeah how’s the video going, what’s going good, are the guys there?’ All the guys that are with us are the only men there. Well let me say this. There were other men there, but they weren’t straight.

“So he’s like, ‘Wait a minute, how many dudes are there?’ So she’s like ‘Well there’s about nine or 10 guys that are there.’ And he’s like, ‘Where are they now?’ She says, ‘Well, they’re on the sound stage you know, they’re kind of watching everything going on.’ ‘What is she wearing?’ She describes the outfits and he’s like, ‘Yo, clear the room.’ So they immediately come over to us and they kick all of us out to our dressing rooms and we’re told to stay there until we have to shoot. We’re not allowed to watch Beyoncé dance anymore.”

Eventually word gets to Beyoncé about the situation and she being the Queen of Houston offers an apology for Hov’s … request.

“So I guess Beyoncé gets wind of the call, she comes up, and she apologizes,” he adds. “‘I’m so sorry you guys had to leave the room, but Jay’s not comfortable.’ And we’re all like, ‘We understand fully that’s no problem, we’re happy to be here.’”

