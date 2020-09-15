CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

Baytown Officer Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Pamela Turner

Pamela Turner

Source: Courtesy of Pamela Turner’s Family

The officer connected to the shooting death of Baytown resident Pamela Turner was indicted on Monday (September 14).

A Harris County grand jury indicted Juan Delacruz on a charge of first-degree aggravated assault by a public servant in the May 2019 shooting death of Turner. Per investigators, Delacruz encountered the 44-year-old Turner while he was on patrol and knew she had outstanding warrants. During the encounter, Turner allegedly reached for Delacruz’s Taser to shock him with it and that’s when Delacruz opened fire, killing her.

The killing gained local and national attention after cellphone video of the incident went viral. In it, Delacruz can be seen drawing his weapon and shooting Turner multiple times while she was on the ground, killing her.

If found guilty of aggravated assault by a public servant, a felony, Delacruz can be punished anywhere from 5 years to life in prison.

RELATED: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

RELATED: Reverend Al. Sharpton: We Still Have A Policing Problem

Turner’s family said she suffered from mental illness. The case was investigated by the Texas Rangers and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“Pam Turner’s killing was a tragedy; it is important to acknowledge that her family and the community are in pain. Ultimately, we presented all of the evidence to a grand jury that determined the Baytown Police officer should be charged with a crime for his actions when he shot Ms. Turner,” Harris County DA Kim Ogg said in a statement. “We respect their decision and we will be moving forward with prosecution.”

Attorney Ben Crump, who is also representing the families of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery, said that while the family can “receive the justice to which they are entitled,” he believes that “justice delayed is justice denied.”

Delacruz has yet to turn himself in for arraignment.

The Baytown Police Department released a statement in response to Delacruz’s indictment.

“We have faith and trust in our judicial system, and as we wait for this case to proceed through the legal process, we ask that our community continue to be patient and have trust and faith in those processes. We also ask that our community continue to have faith and trust in the Baytown Police Department and the dedicated, professional men and women who are committed to serving all members of our community with integrity, compassion and professionalism.”

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Baytown Officer Indicted In Fatal Shooting Of Pamela Turner  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

baytown , Pamela turner

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED SEPTEMBER 7)
Actor Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) wearing Dolce & Gabbana arrives at the World Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Jumanji: The Next Level&apos; held at the TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on December 9, 2019 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United
44 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 items
Monica Asks Fans About Her “Goonica” Nickname, Social…
 3 hours ago
09.15.20
Florida Rapper & Father Linked To Murder of…
 19 hours ago
09.15.20
Pau Gasol Names Newborn Daughter After Kobe Bryant’s…
 20 hours ago
09.15.20
2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Ray J Files For Divorce From Princess Love
 21 hours ago
09.14.20
The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air Mansion Available For…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
18 items
Legendary Lovefest: Gladys Knight & Patti Labelle’s VERZUZ…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
Naomi Osaka Wins Second U.S. Open Title While…
 1 day ago
09.14.20
25 items
Twitter Kicks Off #MoodChallenge & #PeriodChallenge With Folks…
 3 days ago
09.13.20
Method Man Talks New Roles, Acting Influences &…
 3 days ago
09.12.20
ICYMI: Kansas City Chiefs Fans Boo During Moment…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Will Smith Reveals Original Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert,…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Bravo Announces ‘Real Housewife Of Salt Lake City’…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Disgraced Professor Jessica Krug Resigns After Confessing To…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Bow Wow mugshot
Audio Recording Leaks Of Bow Wow Threatening Ex-GF…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
NFL’s Josh Bellamy Arrested For Misusing PPP Loan…
 4 days ago
09.11.20
Here’s Why Lil Wayne Almost Changed His Iconic…
 5 days ago
09.11.20
Photos
Close