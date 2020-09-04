CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Spotted Filming Music Video In L.A., New Music On The Way?

Kung-Fu Kenny almost back.

It seems the wait will not be too much of a wait for Kendrick Lamar fans. The Los Angeles native is back on the scene.

All signs are pointing to a new Kung-Fu Kenny project. On Wednesday, September 2 the BODE clothing brand posted a visual about the “How Much A Dollar Cost” MC. “Kendrick Lamar shooting a music video in Los Angeles in our Senior Cord Rugby Shorts via @topdawgent” the caption read. This is not the first time the New York based fashion label has been embraced by a top Hip-Hop name. Earlier the summer Jay-Z was spotted wearing an all BODE outfit while with one of his children in The Hamptons.

 

While the West Coast artist has kept a relatively low profile since the release of his last effort DAMN in 2017 there have been hints here and there that he is cooking up new tunes. Back in May Top Dawg Entertainment executive Anthony Tiffith addressed the rumors saying “Stay patient king Kendrick will return soon.”

 

Kendrick Lamar Spotted Filming Music Video In L.A., New Music On The Way?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

