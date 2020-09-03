CLOSE
McDonald’s & Travis Scott Confirm Partnership, Travis Scott Meal Available Next Week

LaFlame is rocking with the Golden Arches.

The big non-secret of Cactus Jack teaming with Golden Arches had finally been confirmed. Today (Sept. 3), McDonald’s announced it has partnered with Travis Scott.

Starting September 8 and running through October 4, “the Travis Scott Meal” will be available at participating McDonald’s. The meal includes a Quarter Pounder® with cheese, fries with BBQ sauce to dip in and a Sprite—for $6.

But the partnership isn’t just food, with plans for a charitable component to what’s being touted as a “collaborative partnership across food, fashion and community effort.” Scott also designed custom Cactus Jack t-shirts for McDonald’s crew to wear during the promotion with more surprises and releases in store in the coming weeks.

“I couldn’t be more excited to bring the Cactus Jack x McDonald’s collaboration to life,” said Travis Scott via a press statement. “We are bringing together two iconic worlds. Including a charitable component was key for me, and I can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.”

McDonald’s is sure looking forward to having LaFlame on board to give their marketing efforts a boost.

“Everyone has a favorite McDonald’s meal, no matter who you are,” said Morgan Flatley, McDonald’s U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, via a press statement. “Travis is a true McDonald’s fan having grown up visiting our restaurants in Houston, not to mention one of the biggest musical acts and cultural icons in the world. This is the first time in nearly 30 years we’ve introduced a superstar’s name to our menu – we’re excited to bring the Travis Scott Meal to a McDonald’s near you starting next week.”

 

 

 

