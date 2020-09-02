Big Sean Says “IDFWU” Was Never A Naya Rivera Diss, Regrets Making It

As the world continues to mourn the late Naya Rivera we are getting closer to the truth regarding her split from Big Sean. He makes it clear he never shaded in his songs.

As spotted on Buzzfeed the Detroit MC is clearing up a longstanding rumor regarding one of his most popular works. The two celebrities dated in 2013 and eventually got engaged in 2014. They would go their own separate ways after an abrupt split in April that same year. The “Bounce Back” rapper would reemerge triumphant for his third solo album Dark Sky Paradise. His lead single “I Don’t F*** With You” was a major hit on radio and its dismissive content was quickly linked to his past love.

In a recent interview with Vulture he detailed his regret for penning the song that is widely viewed as a diss to her. “I don’t feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She’s made such an impact on people, and she’s done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her. It wasn’t a diss to her” he revealed. “I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song.”

On July 8 Naya Rivera was declared a missing person after her four-year-old son Josey was found alone in a boat. Her body was found in Lake Piru by divers on July 13.

