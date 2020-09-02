CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

More Fire Pon Di Rain: Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot At Adele

One loooooove....

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

For a while now, Adele has been teasing a dramatic lifestyle change when she was randomly posting pictures of her slowly losing weight and becoming a brand new person, but no one expected her to change entire cultures too and turn into Kodak “White.”

After social media accused Adele of cultural appropriation, fans began to wonder about the whereabouts of Tom Hanks’ son, Chet, who’s been known to use a faux-Jamaican accent from time to time (which still sounds better than Method Man’s Jamaican accent in The Wackness). Well, he’s heard y’all calling his name and took to social media to profess his thirst for the UK singer.

Whether it was the new waist, Jamaican bikini top, or the Bantu knots she’s suddenly sporting, Chet Hanks seems to like what he’s seen and put it out there that he wants Adele to slide into his DM’s as soon as possible. Posting a video of himself completely rocking out to the singer’s hit “Set Fire to the Rain,” Chet seems to be entranced by the vocals as he sings along to the cut.

As if that wasn’t enough of a clue of his new crush, Chet’s caption to the post might as well have been an invitation to naughty town as he wrote “PLEASE SOMEONE TELL ADELE HIT MY LINE ASAP !!!!!!!!!!!! I NEED TO TALK TO HER ABOUT SOMETHING 🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲🇯🇲.”

Some people hide the thirst, Chet Hanks lets you know he needs a pint of that London pride in his life.

Check out the post below and let us know if you’d like to see this all-white couple turning up at the next West Indian parade or something.

More Fire Pon Di Rain: Chet Hanks Shoots His Shot At Adele  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Adele , Chet Hanks

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 25)
Celebrity Game Face key art
42 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
More Fire Pon Di Rain: Chet Hanks Shoots…
 5 hours ago
09.02.20
Letitia Wright Posts A Heartbreaking Eulogy For Chadwick…
 5 hours ago
09.02.20
Joe Budden Addresses Allegations He Abused Tahiry Jose
 5 hours ago
09.02.20
From Wine To Gin: Snoop Dogg Introduces Gin…
 7 hours ago
09.02.20
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 19 hours ago
09.01.20
R. Kelly Almost Got Shanked In Jail According…
 19 hours ago
09.01.20
Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute…
 23 hours ago
09.01.20
Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Fractured Her Rib,…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
Authorities Offered Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Less Time If…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
17 items
VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
‘POWER BOOK IV: FORCE’ Tommy Egan Spinoff Officially…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Kentucky AG Claims New Report On Breonna Taylor…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Say All Their Names: Megan The Stallion Honors…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Ryan Coogler & Danai Gurira Share Touching Tributes…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Anti-Masker In Alaska Calls Walmart Employees Workers For…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Photos
Close