CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire

Tyler Perry Studios

Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Tyler Perry may be the face of what is considered “The American Dream.”

In a new feature written by Forbes, the magazine not only confirms that Perry’s kingmaker status in Hollywood is more secure than ever, he’s also the newest Black billionaire.

The 51-year-old according to Forbes has earned $1.4 billion in pretax income since 2005 and currently has a ViacmonCBS deal that pays $150 million a year for new content and also includes equity in BET’s new streaming service, BET+. Perry’s not only enjoyed the fruits of his hard work, he’s splurged a little with homes in New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, not to mention two planes. Not bad for a man who was once writing plays in his car in New Orleans while homeless.

“I love when people say you come from ‘humble beginnings,’ ” Perry told the publication. “[It] means you were poor as hell.” It also makes success sweeter. “Ownership changes everything.”

Read the full Forbes profile on Perry HERE from his beginning in New Orleans, the Madea plays that became a cultural and Hollywood revelation and how he’s managing to film an entire season of primetime television in 11 days.

RELATED: Tyler Perry Gives Hilarious Reaction When Questioned About Prince Harry And Meghan Living In His Mansion

RELATED: Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For 42 Waitresses At His Favorite Atlanta Restaurant

RELATED: Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story With ‘A Fall From Grace’ [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Tyler Perry

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Celebrities Who’ve Been Diagnosed With Coronavirus (UPDATED AUGUST 25)
Celebrity Game Face key art
42 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Tyler Perry Is Officially A Billionaire
 3 hours ago
09.01.20
R. Kelly Almost Got Shanked In Jail According…
 3 hours ago
09.01.20
Michael B. Jordan Pens Beautiful and Emotional Tribute…
 7 hours ago
09.01.20
Tahiry Jose Alleges Joe Budden Fractured Her Rib,…
 9 hours ago
09.01.20
Authorities Offered Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend Less Time If…
 12 hours ago
09.01.20
17 items
VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The…
 14 hours ago
09.01.20
‘POWER BOOK IV: FORCE’ Tommy Egan Spinoff Officially…
 17 hours ago
09.01.20
Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their…
 1 day ago
09.01.20
Kentucky AG Claims New Report On Breonna Taylor…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
Say All Their Names: Megan The Stallion Honors…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
Ryan Coogler & Danai Gurira Share Touching Tributes…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
Anti-Masker In Alaska Calls Walmart Employees Workers For…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
5 items
KeKe Palmer’s Style Was The Highlight Of The…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
12 items
#MCM: We’re Dating ‘P-Valley’ Star Tyler Lepley, He…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Megan Thee Stallion x Fenty
Megan Thee Stallion Takes Home Best Hip-Hop At…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
9 items
Social Media Remembers Chadwick Boseman By Sharing His…
 2 days ago
08.31.20
Photos
Close