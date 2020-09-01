CLOSE
Usher & Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Reportedly Expecting Their First Child

Baby on Board!

 

Balmain : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021

Source: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty

 

According to US Weekly singer Usher Raymond is expecting a child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea. The couple was spotted coming out of an LA production studio coupled up, mask on, and Goicoechea’s bump on full display.  US Weekly reportedly spoke to a source close to the couple who said “They are thrilled and very excited.”

This will be the third child for Usher who has two sons, Usher (12) and Naviyd (11), with ex-wife Tameka Foster.   This will be Usher and Goicoechea’s first child together.  The couple first made their relationship “public” in fall of 2019 after appearing at the Hollywood Bowl.

Congrats to the parents to be!

source

 

